Safetrust Expands Mobile Access Ecosystem with RF IDeas Technology Partnership

IT management can now select their own secure migration path without being driven by the building access credential. RF IDeas' pcProx Plus BLE credential reader with support for Safetrust's Wallet application enables mobile credential authentication for secure print, single sign-on (SSO), point-of-sale (POS) transactions and other activities. The new solution enables users to leverage their mobile device or their traditional employee ID badge for flexible authentication, allowing organizations to migrate to mobile network credentials at their own pace.

"We always keep abreast of the way technology is evolving and affecting the industries we serve," said David Cottingham, President, RF IDeas. "Mobile credentials are not just the wave of the future; they're here, and our technology is ready to support them. Our pcProx Plus BLE card reader addresses the needs of companies looking for a logical access solution that works with mobile credentials such as those provided by Safetrust."

"Our partnership with RF IDeas reflects Safetrust's dedication to continually expand our mobile access ecosystem in order to deliver the broadest range of secure, convenient and flexible solutions to customers," said Jason Hart, CEO, Safetrust. "Together, we're offering customers a safe, reliable way to access their everyday business systems as they adopt mobile credentials in addition to traditional proximity or contactless badges."

About RF IDeas

RF IDeas, Inc. is a leader in the employee badge and card reader space for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. RF IDeas readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication.

For more information about RF IDeas solutions, visit the Knowledge Center at https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center .

About Safetrust

Safetrust is a global pioneer in physical and logical identity solutions that allow people to identify themselves electronically, gain access to online and physical resources, and protect their privacy by leveraging industry standards and protocols.

For more information about Safetrust, visit https://www.safetrust.com/company .

