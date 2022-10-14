Safety Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 9.80 Bn, Chemical Defending to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

Oct 14, 2022, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 9.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
- Chemical defending - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Flame retardant - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mechanical - size and forecast 2021-2026
- High visibility - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
The chemical defending segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Employees working in the pharmaceutical and other chemical industries are often exposed to life-threatening risks. Therefore, organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are imposing stringent regulatory frameworks regarding sterile product manufacturing and packing. Such regulations are driving the demand for chemical-defending safety apparel.
APAC is expected to account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the development of the construction sector. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the safety apparel market in APAC.
The high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel is driving the safety apparel market growth. Manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D to increase the adoption and effectiveness of safety apparel. In addition, the rise in focus on innovation in product design and functionality will increase the demand for raw materials with characteristics such as comfort, low weight, high heat resistance, and wear and tear resistance. All these factors will fuel the safety apparel market growth during the forecast period.
The implementation of smart and wearable technology is a trend in the market growth. Beacons and wearable devices can be used for monitoring the use of PPE. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in wearable and smart technology for PPE, with the need for product differentiation from the supplier end. Such investment will propel the safety apparel market growth during the forecast period.
- 3M Corp
- Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- ASATEX AG
- Ballyclare Ltd.
- Delta Plus Group
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KERMEL
- Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- NASCO Industries Inc.
- OccuNomix International LLC
- Sioen Industries NV
- Teijin Ltd.
- UniFirst Corp.
- VF Imagewear Inc.
- W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.
