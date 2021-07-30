Safety Apparel Market to grow by USD 8.92 billion|Technavio
The safety apparel market is poised to grow by USD 8.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the safety apparel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel.
The safety apparel market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the flourishing construction and manufacturing industries in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the safety apparel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The safety apparel market covers the following areas:
Safety Apparel Market Sizing
Safety Apparel Market Forecast
Safety Apparel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Ballyclare Ltd.
- Delta Plus Group
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly Clark Corp
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV
- Teijin Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Chemical defending - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High visibility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Ballyclare Ltd.
- Delta Plus Group
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly Clark Corp
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV
- Teijin Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
