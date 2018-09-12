Safety Connection Devices Market, 2023 - Market is Estimated to Grow with a CAGR of 7.1%

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Safety Connection Devices Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% between 2017 and 2023.

Safety Connection Devices give reliable and flexible connection between e-stops, safety interlock switches, safety relays and cable pull switches. While increasing personal safety these devices improve connection between different machineries.

North America is expected to have largest Global Safety Connection Devices Market share in the forecast period (2017-2023) and is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region with next largest market shares.

Drivers Vs. Constraints

The technological advancements, growth in safety requirements, increasing number of designs are the major drivers of Global Safety Connection Devices Market.

The high costs for these devices and lack of awareness are the factors which restricts this market.

Industry Structure and Updates







In February 2017 Murrelektronik has introduced heavy-duty connectors of Modlink Heavy series t provide secure transmission.







