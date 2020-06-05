Safety-first strategy helps Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning beat downward business trends

"We took the threat of a pandemic seriously from the start and immediately made the well-being of our team members a priority," Brad Casebier said. "Working remotely and with the proper training and equipment, our technicians were able to continue delivering essential services that our customers needed. Homeowners recognized the effort our team members put into staying informed and complying with the most recent safety recommendations, and that gave them confidence that Radiant could still offer the area's top service and keep them and their families safe."

Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning have taken a proactive approach to safety during the COVID-19 outbreak in order to continue providing reliable essential services to the Austin area. The company's reliance on cloud computing for dispatch, scheduling, service, sales, meetings and training allowed the company to implement a work-from-home program quickly and efficiently, and technicians are committed to following rigorous safety guidelines on service calls, including social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment and frequently sanitizing any surfaces they touch.

During a period when record job losses were the top economic news, Radiant hired 24 new employees to meet growing customer demand.

"This experience has demonstrated that your employees and community matter more than anything," Casebier said. "If you take care of them, the trust and relationships you build will put you in a position to succeed. We're definitely proud of our recent success here at Radiant, but what really matters to us is that we've been able to serve our customers and keep our team members working during a very difficult time."

About Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning is an award-winning plumbing and HVAC specialist, offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant strives to be a model for local businesses by providing outstanding customer experiences and some of the best jobs in Austin. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through contributions to charitable organizations involved in water safety and distribution. For more information visit https://radiantplumbing.com or call 512-263-9988.

