Safety Helmet Market Size Worth $2.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global safety helmet market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Rising awareness among employees pertaining to the advantages of using safety helmets to avoid occupational hazards is expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The demand for PE head protection is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027, on account of the superior tensile strength offered by the material to the product that is exposed to various workplace accidents

In North America , the market was valued at USD 617.5 million in 2019 on account of the increasing number of large-scale infrastructure investment projects in the U.S. coupled with growing employee awareness regarding personal protection

The demand for type II hard hats is estimated to witness a growth of 5.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the enhanced head protection offered to the workers operating in challenging environments

The adoption of safety helmets in the construction industry is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the propelling construction activities and infrastructural developments in Central and South America and Asia Pacific

The key manufacturers in the market are engaged in partnering with other market players to gain a competitive advantage by catering to a larger customer base in various emerging economies.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Safety Helmet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (ABS, PE, PC), By End Use (Construction, Manufacturing, Mining), By Product (Hard Hats, Bump Caps), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/safety-helmet-market

Introduction of stringent safety norms mandating the use of various Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as safety helmets, protective footwear, respirators, and gloves are expected to propel market growth. Furthermore, surging incidences of head injuries at workplaces is anticipated to augment product penetration across the end-use industries.

Changing consumer preference for the helmets that combines fashion and protection is likely to propel market growth in the European economies such as Germany, France, and the U.K. Furthermore, technological advancements in terms of additional product attributes such as a built-in torch, face shields, and ear protection are anticipated to augment market growth.

Increasing demand for different types of PPE in various application industries including manufacturing, construction, and mining is projected to positively impact the market over the coming years. Augmenting demand for industrial safety helmets coupled with technological advancement is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global safety helmets market on the basis of material, product, end-use, and region:

Safety Helmets Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Polyethylene



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene



Polycarbonate

Safety Helmets Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hard Hats



Type I





Type II



Bump Caps



Hard Bump Caps





Soft Bump Caps

Safety Helmets End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Construction



Manufacturing



Mining



Others

Safety Helmets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





The U.K





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players in Safety Helmet Market

Delta Plus Group



Bullard



Honeywell International Inc.



3M



MSA



JSP



Polison Corporation



Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Uvex Group



Centurion Safety Products Ltd.



Schuberth GmbH



Concord Helmet & Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.



OccuNomix International LLC



VOSS-HELME GmbH & Co. KG



Pyramex.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.