Safety Pool Cover Manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, Lists and Explains Winter Pool Cover Advantages

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter pool covers are the biggest protector of your pool through the cold, dreary off-season, and their benefits are significant. If you're a pool owner without a winter cover, you're missing out on a series of great advantages by not covering your pool for the cold and snowy weather. Safety pool covers manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, has compiled a list of the 4 most important advantages of having a winter pool cover protecting your precious outdoor oasis. Read on for why you need to install a cover today:

Covers largely prevent accidents from occurring, meaning that any small children or unexpected furry friends visiting your pool will be safe from the frigid water underneath the cover. The advantage of added security also decreases your liability should accidents occur, as many winter covers are crafted to easily hold hundreds of pounds – enough for a sudden critter to run across unscathed or a child to fall on top and be retrieved without harm. Winter covers keep debris out of your pool, protecting your pool's walls and inner-workings from damage that could occur due to sharp branches or prevent any stains developing from leaves and dirt. Keeping debris out of your pool is essential to elongating its lifespan and keeping it looking beautiful one season after the next. Covers prevent cold weather cracking or damage to your tiling or pool liner, which can become too cold or icy and begin to show signs of deterioration more quickly if left uncovered too long in the winter weather. Keeping your water enclosed will protect your pool liner's brilliant shine when spring arrives. Less time is spent cleaning and caring for your pool when it's covered. Enclosing the water protects it from organic debris and prevents the sun from burning away all of your chemicals, meaning less time spent skimming and vacuuming, plus less money spent on expensive pool care chemicals and chemical level testing.

Winter covers are your pool's strongest shield against everything from the winter cold to unwanted intruders. Keep your investment safe and sound by installing a winter pool cover as soon as possible; you'll enjoy the peace of mind knowing your pool is fully covered, secured, and protected.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC pool safety covers manufacturer now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

