HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of World Environment Day, we are reminded to be more environmentally conscious. It is our responsibility to protect our planet (the only one we have) at all costs. That protection has to start at home, more specifically with the pool. Safety pool cover supplier, LOOP-LOC, discusses ways to make your pool more environmentally friendly.

Replace your pool pump. Pool pumps are one of the biggest energy absorbers out of all pool equipment. Replacing the traditional single-speed pool pumps with variable speed pool pumps can help in the quest of making your pool more environmentally friendly. Variable speed pool pumps only use as much energy as is needed for whatever task they're completing, making them more energy conscious than their predecessor, the single-speed pump. Ensure your pool is leak free. Be sure to closely monitor the status of your pool. Any leaks that arise should be taken care of quickly and efficiently. By eliminating leaks in your pool, less water will be needed to keep your pool at an ideal level for swimmers. The addition of a LOOP-LOC liner may limit the number of leaks your pool experiences due to the high-quality vinyl material. Utilize a pool cover. Wasted water is a major concern when it comes to pool ownership. One way to combat this is by extending the offseason of your pool. By keeping your pool covered with a LOOP-LOC safety pool cover for an additional week or two, you'll be saving water from evaporation and energy from the pump remaining off. Find energy efficient lighting fixtures. There is no reason that a pool can't be well-lit and energy conscious. When looking to create the perfect mood for night swimming forgo the traditional incandescent lighting options and select a solar or LED option instead. LED lighting is both stylish and energy efficient, while solar lighting can be used to illuminate pathways to and from the pool. Use green cleaning supplies. World Environment Day is focused on air quality this year and pool owners can too, with the proper pool chemicals. Pool chemicals, such as chlorine, are considered pesticides and may also emit toxins that harm the ozone when used. Chlorine alternatives such as bromine, PHMB, Ozonator systems, and natural mineral sanitizers are eco-friendlier in the long run. Keep your pool filled year-round. In another attempt to conserve water, keeping your filled year-round will do the trick. While it may seem counter-intuitive, gallons of water can be saved by leaving your pool full at the end of the swimming season, Put your pool on a schedule. To keep a pool sparkling and swimmer ready a large amount of energy is needed. Limit the amount of energy your pool uses by placing it on a timer. This can be done for the heater, water features, and filter. Be sure to only run those items when the pool is in use in order to limit its eco-footprint.

As we look toward preserving the Earth, it is important to remember to start in our own backyard. Be sure to keep these tips in mind as we move to become eco-friendly in the future.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC pool safety covers manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

