Safety Programmable Controllers Market Size to Grow by USD 2.43 billion | Rapid Globalization of Industries to Drive Growth | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Market Dynamics

The rapid globalization of industries is driving the global safety programmable controllers market growth. Many companies based in developed economies such as the US and Western Europe are shifting their focus toward emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil to reduce production costs. In addition, these emerging countries are witnessing rapid growth of various industries, including oil and gas, automotive, chemicals, and food and beverage.

The shortage of skilled labor to maintain and operate automation systems is challenging the global safety programmable controllers market growth. Safety system operators need to have the knowledge as well as the technical ability to work on these systems. However, the pool of people with these skills is declining.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., ASTRE Engineering, B and R Industrial Automation GmbH, Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eltime Controls, IDEC Corp., Ingenious Power and Control Systems Pvt. Ltd., Keyence Corp., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, Treotham Automation Pty. Ltd., Yacoub Automation GmbH, JTEKT Corp., OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Schneider Electric SE etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into modular and compact. The modular segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The significant increase in the adoption of modular safety programmable controllers by various end-users is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years. Moreover, modular safety programmable controllers provide flexibility to add more than one system, which makes the module multi-functional.

will contribute the largest share of the market. The significant increase in the adoption of modular safety programmable controllers by various end-users is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years. Moreover, modular safety programmable controllers provide flexibility to add more than one system, which makes the module multi-functional. By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market. Rapid industrialization; rise in demand for medium-voltage and low-voltage motors; and an increase in investments in the oil and gas, power, water and wastewater treatment, automotive, and food and beverage industries will drive the safety programmable controllers market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Safety Programmable Controllers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ASTRE Engineering, B and R Industrial Automation GmbH, Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eltime Controls, IDEC Corp., Ingenious Power and Control Systems Pvt. Ltd., Keyence Corp., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SICK AG, Siemens AG, Treotham Automation Pty. Ltd., Yacoub Automation GmbH, JTEKT Corp., OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Schneider Electric SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Modular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Modular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Compact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Compact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Compact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Compact - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Compact - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ASTRE Engineering

Exhibit 93: ASTRE Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 94: ASTRE Engineering - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ASTRE Engineering - Key offerings

10.5 IDEC Corp.

Exhibit 96: IDEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: IDEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: IDEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: IDEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 100: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 OMRON Corporation

Exhibit 105: OMRON Corporation - Overview



Exhibit 106: OMRON Corporation - Business segments



Exhibit 107: OMRON Corporation - Key news



Exhibit 108: OMRON Corporation - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: OMRON Corporation - Segment focus

10.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 110: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 115: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 116: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 118: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.10 SICK AG

Exhibit 120: SICK AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: SICK AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: SICK AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: SICK AG - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Treotham Automation Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Treotham Automation Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Treotham Automation Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Treotham Automation Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

