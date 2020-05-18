Safety Remains Top Priority as Belk Prepares to Open Remainder of Stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states continue to ease restrictions following lockdowns due to COVID-19, Belk today announced its latest round of store openings. Next week, Belk will begin inviting customers and associates back into the remainder of their stores. Stores in Virginia and Louisiana will open its doors on Monday, May 18, Kentucky stores are officially set to open on Wednesday, May 20 and West Virginia and Maryland stores will open Friday, May 22.

As of May 22, Belk will be back open for shoppers in it's entire 16-state footprint.

To help protect shoppers and associates, Belk continues to implement safety measures recommended by the CDC and local health authorities, including:

Reduced operating hours from 12-6 p.m. ,

, Limited number of people inside a store at one time,

Associates wearing masks,

Closed fitting rooms, and

Installation of plexiglass shields.

"We're grateful for the support we've received from customers and associates as we reopen our stores," said Lisa Harper, CEO of Belk. "We are doing everything we can to make the stores as safe as possible. That is our No. 1 priority."

Customers who may not be comfortable shopping inside a store are encouraged to check out Belk's new Curbside Pickup service, which offers an additional limited contact shopping option. Customers who place an order on Belk.com or on the mobile app can pick up their order Monday-Sunday between 12-5 p.m. The service is free and available for same-day pickup within two hours on orders placed by 1 p.m.

For a complete list of open stores, store hours and Curbside Pickup locations, please visit Belk.com.

About Belk

Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it's where you find your own unique way to express who you are. Shop Belk in 16 Southern states and on www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories for the entire family, along with top beauty brands and styles for the home.

