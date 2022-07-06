Safety Signs Market to observe USD 329.32 Mn incremental growth | Driven by growing PPE market | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global safety signs market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional players competing for higher market shares. Vendors belong to different value chains of the global safety signs market. Market vendors are adopting strategies such as expanding their product portfolios by making heavy investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market is predicted to intensify during the forecast period, as major players are competing on factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, price points, operational and R&D costs, and product quality.

Technavio identifies Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, American Permalight Inc., Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing PPE market, global growth in the commercial sector, and increased application of photoluminescent signs will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating prices of raw materials, lack of product differentiation leads to a threat of rivalry, and insufficient knowledge and training in the use of safety signs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get more highlights on the vendor landscape and the factors affecting their growth. View Sample Report Now

Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global safety signs market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

The commercial users are the prime end-users of safety signs. The segment includes office setups, shopping malls, airports, and hotels. The increase in the construction of such commercial structures is driving the growth of the segment.

Material

Polymer



Metal



Fiberglass

The polymer segment held the largest share in the market in 2021. Factors such as economic pricing and the high tensile strength and corrosion resistance properties of polymers are increasing the adoption of safety signs made of polymer material.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

About 42% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the real estate sector in developing countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing government focus on the development of healthcare and infrastructure projects is contributing to the growth of the safety signs market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our safety signs market report covers the following areas:

Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the safety signs market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the safety signs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist safety signs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the safety signs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the safety signs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety signs market vendors

Related Reports:

Safety Signs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 329.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, American Permalight Inc., Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Polymer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Polymer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Banner Stakes LLC

Exhibit 111: Banner Stakes LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Banner Stakes LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Banner Stakes LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc.

Exhibit 114: Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Brady Corp.

Exhibit 117: Brady Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Brady Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Brady Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Brady Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Brady Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Brimar Industries LLC

Exhibit 122: Brimar Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Brimar Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Brimar Industries LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Ecoglo International Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Ecoglo International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Ecoglo International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Ecoglo International Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Glowway Oy Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Glowway Oy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Glowway Oy Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Glowway Oy Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 INCOM Manufacturing Group

Exhibit 131: INCOM Manufacturing Group - Overview



Exhibit 132: INCOM Manufacturing Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: INCOM Manufacturing Group - Key offerings

11.10 Jessup Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 134: Jessup Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Jessup Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Jessup Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11.11 Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC

Exhibit 137: Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 140: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.