SAFR, Advanced Facial Recognition Technology from RealNetworks, Enters the China Market Through Homtar Corporation

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, announced today that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Homtar High-Tech Co., Ltd. RealNetworks and Homtar will work together to localize SAFRTM for China. Through this partnership, RealNetworks, one of the world's leading innovators in facial recognition, will enter China's burgeoning facial recognition technology market.

RealNetworks' SAFR platform is based on artificial intelligence, which enables the system to deliver industry-leading accuracy and detailed analytics, specifically designed to identify faces in real-world conditions, including people in motion, in dim lighting, and at occluded angles. SAFR can reliably match against millions of faces in under a second. It also can handle a variety of conditions, including face makeup, hats, glasses, varying hair style, and aging. In addition, it has a high tolerance to facial yaw, tilt and rotation, minimizing errors by allowing error rate adjustment.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), RealNetworks' computer vision achieved a high performance rating with an accuracy score of 0.048 for Wild Faces FNMR. In a test developed by the University of Massachusetts, SAFR achieved a 99.8% accuracy score for "labeled faces in the wild" (LFW).

In addition to world-class accuracy, SAFR delivers exceptional efficiency and flexibility, working with existing IP cameras and readily available hardware to match faces in real time, enhancing secure access. SAFR supports cloud and on-premises local storage. System integrators and application developers can easily integrate with the SAFR platform through RESTful APIs, SDKs and dashboards.

Furthermore, SAFR encrypts all facial data and images to ensure privacy. When used locally, no personal or facial data is transmitted over the internet.

"RealNetworks uses the latest computer vision, machine learning theory and technical methods to develop the industry-leading SAFR software. We achieved excellent results by training for faces in photos and videos from real-life video. We are very happy that we can work together with Homtar to commercialize this technology in China," said RealNetworks' Chief Technology Officer Reza Rassool.

Homtar will launch the technology with its partner Shenzhen Wiseme Electronics Co., Ltd. Ms. Lin Luhua, Chairman of Homtar Corp. said, "We're excited that RealNetworks' advanced SAFR technology will be promoted and operated in China. Through the development of localized applications, we will bring safer and more efficient products to our partners. The first trial system will be launched in Shenzhen with Kingbrother Tech Ltd. within one month."

RealNetworks and Homtar will work together to develop a series of commercial applications of SAFR products in the future, including VIP identification, retail analytics, secure area monitoring, live data collection, visitor IDs and screenings, and digital signatures. Valuable demographic data can also be collected and compiled from these applications.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks invented the streaming media category and changed the way audio and video content was consumed across devices and around the world. Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Find RealNetworks' corporate information at www.realnetworks.com.cn/

About Homtar

Homtar has strong investment ability, communication technology and product development, wireless internet value-added service operation, electronic manufacturing and other industrial resources. It is the practitioner and promoter of cross - media business in China's digital broadcasting and television, mobile communications and broadband interconnection networks.

Media contact:

James Li

T: 86 10 5909 5328

M: public_relations@realnetworks.com

SOURCE RealNetworks

Related Links

http://www.realnetworks.com.cn

