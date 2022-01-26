SafuCoin (SAFUCOIN) announces it will provide a critical missing part of the infrastructure for the crypto economy - a 'trust layer'

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Trustlessness" is a core component of crypto. This is a claim that trust can be placed in stable and secure blockchain systems, rather than selfish humans.

But with growing complexity, competition and stakes, the need for trust in the humans behind crypto has grown. So have the consequences of misplacing that trust.

The consequences can be seen through the eye watering $7.7bn stolen from investors via crypto scams in 2021, including $3m lost on the illegitimate Squid Coin. These losses represent a massive 80% increase compared to 2020.

We have been here before in the early days of the internet where anonymity also created a significant increase in scams. The solution was review systems like TripAdvisor, Trustpilot and others that helped accelerate adoption of ecommerce. This is now needed in the Cryptocurrency economy.

Enter a new startup company, SafuCoin, who has announced its stealth utility, TrustCrypto, which aims to fight to reverse this trend. TrustCrypto will provide a critical missing part of the infrastructure for the crypto economy – a 'trust layer' that opens up the world of crypto to new entrants, levels the playing field between large and small projects, service providers, developers and influencers and supports the growth of Crypto by building confidence between investors and projects.

The beta platform will be launched in Q1 2021 and not only facilitates better purchasing decisions, but also gives consumers the opportunity to recommend projects, products, and services based on their experiences. Developers and service providers can use TrustCrypto to actively engage with consumers that are reviewing their projects and services. Any developers and service providers can use TrustCrypto's basic services for free, where they can view and respond to consumer reviews.

SafuCoin has minted its own token, SAFUCoin V2, and investors have certainly taken notice. SAFUCoin V2 rocketed up 8500% in its first few days, proving that crypto is ready for mainstream security to go with its newly discovered mainstream adoption. SAFUCoin V2 rewards holders in BUSD pegged stable coin at a rate of 3%, meaning that investors earn ROI independent of the price of the token in a coin whose value is not subject to price fluctuations, making SAFUCoin V2 a solid set and forget investment.

