Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 2nd Quarter 2020 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-In Number: (973) 528-0008

Conference Entry Code: 521008

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 5, 2020 to [email protected]. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

The Company's earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income and free cash flow. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The Company owns broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM and 34 AM radio stations and 78 metro signals. For additional information, contact (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

SOURCE Saga Communications, Inc.