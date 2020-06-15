Sagacious IP Included in Recommended Firms for Indian Patent Prosecution in the Latest IAM 1000 Rankings

GURGAON, India, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagacious IP, has been listed as one of the leading firms recommended for Patent Prosecution in India in the latest edition of IAM Patent 1000 : The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2020 rankings.

?Sagacious IP, has been listed as one of the leading firms recommended for Patent Prosecution in India in the latest edition of IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2020 rankings.

The IAM Patent 1000 ranking is dedicated exclusively to recognizing the world's leading patent agents, practices, and firms. For the 2020 edition, IAM conducted exhaustive research over a four-month period to identify leading firms as well as individuals. The process included scrutinizing a number of firms from each country including understanding their practices in-depth as well as interviewing their customers. Sagacious IP is indebted to its customers for putting their faith in its capabilities and also to IAM 1000 for such comprehensive research.

Among the recommended firms for Patent Prosecution in India, Sagacious IP is a unique addition as it is the only patent research firm to achieve this feat globally.

In the same edition, Mr. Vivek Singh, Head – IP Filing and Prosecutions Practice, Sagacious IP, has been recognized as one of the leading IP professionals from India in the Individuals: Patent Prosecution category. "Sagacious IP is perennially ready to provide useful and economical solutions to IP issues. With prompt turnaround times and responding to inquiries, it is well placed to formulate and implement IP strategies," stated Mr. Singh on being recognized.

With extreme satisfaction on this feat, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, added, "Sagacious has, in the past, achieved many accolades but this one is really unique. For more than a decade, we have been mainly supporting our customers with patent information and monetization services.

Over the years, our diverse and global clientele, that already trusted our high-quality research work coupled with extreme transparency and responsiveness, demanded that we also support them with prosecution in India and globally with similar efficiency. We took the challenge and started this practice with unique pricing and support models that added to transparency and cost advantages.

We are proud that our efforts are recognized, and our customers are extremely satisfied. Owing to the confidence of our customers, I am happy to report that prosecution has become one of the fastest growing businesses for us."

To view the latest IAM 1000 rankings, please click on the link below:

https://www.iam-media.com/directories/patent1000/rankings/india

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research and consulting firm working with the world's largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com

Related Images

sagacious-ip-in-the-latest-iam.jpg

Sagacious IP in the Latest IAM 1000 Rankings

Sagacious IP, has been listed as one of the leading firms recommended for Patent Prosecution in India in the latest edition of IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2020 rankings.

sagacious-ip-logo.jpg

Sagacious IP Logo

sagacious-ip-logo-icon.png

Sagacious IP Logo Icon

mr-vivek-singh-head-ip-filing-and.jpg

Mr. Vivek Singh, Head - IP Filing and Prosecutions Practice, Sagacious IP

tarun-kumar-bansal-president.jpg

Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP

SOURCE Sagacious IP

Related Links

https://www.sagaciousresearch.com

