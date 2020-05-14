Sage Clarity, a Leader in Next Generation Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions, Announces Partnership with Bootleg Advisors

CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Clarity (www.SageClarity.com), a leader in next generation manufacturing enterprise solutions, announces a new partnership with advisory firm, Bootleg Advisors.

Sage Clarity's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) ecosystem product suite is a deep feature rich set of modules, integrations, and plug-in applications to expand the manufacturing execution system (MES) footprint. Its capabilities help drive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data collection strategies that provide cutting-edge applications to unlock the value of their manufacturing software.

Bootleg Advisors is an unconventional advisory firm forging partnerships with the world's top solution providers to create ecosystems of innovation that solve seemingly unsolvable problems. Sage Clarity will be part of Bootleg's Packaging Center of Intelligence.

John Oskin, CEO of Sage Clarity commented that "We are excited to have Bootleg Advisors as a partner and be a part of their eco system. Our strong solutions in the Consumer Packaged Goods and Food & Beverage industries will provide extraordinary value to Bootleg Advisors clients."

John Schultz, President of Bootleg Advisors also commented on the announcement; "Due to the fact that benchmark data suggests that 80% of the bottlenecks in CPG and Food & Beverage is in packaging operations, the Sage Clarity suite of solutions helps address significant needs of the business."

About Sage Clarity

Sage Clarity is a leading provider of Industry 4.0 and MES Eco System applications, developing cutting edge solutions to enable the "Next Generation Manufacturing Enterprise." By combining best-of-breed software capabilities with advisory services, Sage Clarity delivers comprehensive solutions enabling enterprises to achieve a higher level of manufacturing and supply chain performance with real time visibility and valuable insights into manufacturing operations. For more information visit, http://www.SageClarity.com . or contact us 800-809-3042.

About Bootleg Advisors

Bootleg Advisors takes an ecosystem approach to solving the most high value and vexing problems for our clients. Curating complete solutions in our Centers of Intelligence, Bootleg Advisors bridges the gap between the needs of the business and the ability of the workforce to execute in a secure and resilient environment.

