Sage Clarity, a Leader in Next Generation Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions, Announces the Release of ABLE 2.0

CHICAGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Clarity ( www.SageClarity.com ), a leader in next generation manufacturing enterprise solutions, announces the release of ABLE 2.0 .

ABLE™ is a cloud-based, Internet of Things (IoT) solution that provides real-time root cause analysis for manufacturing operations and part of Sage Clarity's MES ecosystem product suite.

Sage Clarity's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) ecosystem product suite is a deep feature rich set of modules, integrations, and plug-in applications to expand the MES footprint. Its capabilities help drive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data collection strategies that provide cutting-edge applications to unlock the value of their manufacturing software.

ABLE 2.0 functionality Includes:

Real-time progressive root cause analysis

Real-time analytics and KPIs for performance including Machine Work Center Availability, MTBF, MTTR

APIs to enable the MES ecosystem apps for MES solutions.

Tight integration with Sage Clarity's other ecosystem apps such as Next Gen Andon , for machine-driven alert tracking.

John Oskin, President of Sage Clarity commented that "ABLE 2.0 takes manufacturing execution systems to the next level, unlocking new value and insight. This includes a highly visual set of diagnostic tools to help troubleshoot the most difficult aspects of MES data collection and validation."

The ABLE™ middleware solution resides between the plant floor and the MES/SCADA layer and requires no PLC data acquisition programming. The cloud technology eliminates the needs for special infrastructure, providing easy scale and rapid deployment. The Middleware solution integrates with MES platforms such as Epicor Informance, Wonderware MES, and many others.

About Sage Clarity

Sage Clarity is a leading provider of Industry 4.0 and MES Eco System applications, developing cutting edge solutions to enable the "Next Generation Manufacturing Enterprise." By combining best-of-breed software capabilities with advisory services, Sage Clarity delivers comprehensive solutions enabling enterprises to achieve a higher level of manufacturing and supply chain performance with real time visibility and valuable insights into manufacturing operations. For more information visit, http://www.SageClarity.com. or contact us 800-809-3042.

