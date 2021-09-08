Sage Growth Partners Selected to Collaborate with National Minority Health Association to Mobilize Home Health Workers in fight against COVID-19

BALTIMORE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP) is pleased to announce that they have been chosen as one of six Flex for Checks program partners to support The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) in the implementation of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to continue the fight against COVID-19.

The grant is part of the approximately $125 million available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) American Rescue Plan to develop and support a community-based workforce that will serve as trusted voices in sharing information about COVID-19 vaccines, increase vaccine confidence, and address barriers to vaccination for those living in vulnerable and medically underserved communities.

The grant funding will help community-based organizations like NMHA better mobilize frontline home health workers as trusted messengers to conduct on-the-ground outreach to educate and assist individuals in receiving reliable information about vaccinations and reward health care agency workers for helping guide consumers to receive that vaccination as well as help increase vaccination among healthcare workers.

As vaccinations continue to play an even more vital role in the fight against COVID-19, Sage Growth Partners is providing crucial support to the new NMHA Flex for Checks program by providing strategic marketing and communication services to generate awareness of the importance of vaccinations and ignite an increased engagement among homecare workers by providing a dynamic call-to-action in our country's ongoing fight.

Through the development of the overall Flex for Checks theme, to creating program logos, visual branding, messaging, website content, PR activities, social media assets and core collateral materials, SGP has taken on a leading role in delivering important campaign results.

"We are honored to be selected as the NMHA's marketing and communications partner in this critically important endeavor," said Boh Hatter, SGP's chief marketing officer. "The stakes are very high and it's a remarkable opportunity to apply our creative and tactical skills to increase public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, especially within vulnerable and underserved communities throughout our country," said Hatter.



"Our partners play an important role in bringing the Flex for Checks program to life and helping to ensure an impactful program so we can achieve the goal of getting as many people in underserved areas vaccinated as possible," said Burgess Harrison executive director of the NMHA. "The deep experience and tremendous talents of the team at Sage Growth Partners are crucial to the deployment of our Flex for Checks program in order to be engaging and impactful, while following HRSA guidelines. Nothing of this scope, scale and importance has been undertaken before in the manner where homecare agencies, workers, consumers, pharmacies and software companies come together and flex their arms in the fight of our lives against COVID-19."

"We are very proud to be the exclusive communications partner for the NMHA Flex for Checks program and play a key role in leading the effort to increase vaccination rates throughout the country," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "There are times when we all must rise to the occasion and make a noticeable difference in the lives of others. I believe that our partnership with NMHA is a prime example of how our firm develops strong relationships and builds strategic partnerships that can quite possibly make the world a better place."

About Sage Growth Partners.

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Pyx Health, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, Olive, and iN2L.

About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11.1million. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners

Related Links

sage-growth.com

