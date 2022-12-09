Sage International Family Association Announces The Launch of its Assisted Reproduction Informational Website

Sage is transforming the Surrogacy Industry with its SURROGATELITE PREGNANCY CARE

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage International Family Association announces the launch of its association of surrogates, egg donors, parents, and their advisors. Sage is an online hub where association members share their experiences and resources. Sage's association members also have exclusive access to outstanding benefits like Sage's signature program: SURROGATELITE Pregnancy Care.

SURROGATELITE Pregnancy Care allows Intended Parents to care for their Surrogate throughout the journey.

Sage International Family Association is dedicated to helping guide you through the journey of assisted reproduction using surrogacy and egg donation.

SURROGATELITE Pregnancy Care is a flat-fee program, and it does not rely on open enrollment periods. It also protects the Surrogate from unexpected costs.

SURROGATELITE Pregnancy Care is just one of many association member benefits. Others include:

SoFi Fertility Financing

Cryo Cell Cord Blood Storage

Optum Perks TM Prescription Discounts

Teledoc Health

Teledoc MyStrength Mental Health

Fourth Trimester Support

Medical Bill Negotiation

Ally Escrow Management Services

Save the Milk

Fertility Professionals Directory Access

Access to Legal Support Information

Access to our Assisted Reproduction Library of Videos

Access to Psychological Support Information

Access to Industry-Specific Medical Information

Newsletters

Online Seminars

"Sage is a model disrupter. By providing cost-effective Surrogate Pregnancy Care, our association members will thrive. Additional association benefits result in dependable information and resources creating a community of wellness," states Association President John Morgan-Reed. "Having experienced infertility challenges in creating my family, I am passionate about providing others with a well-informed, low-stress journey to creating their family."

For additional information on our association and its member benefits, please contact us at www.SageFamilyAssociation.com or by calling us at 1-888-77FAMILY.

Sage International Family Association is NOT an insurance company but uses an indemnity policy that provides parents protection for their gestational surrogate during their surrogate pregnancy journey. For additional information on our association and its member benefits, please contact us at www.SageFamilyAssociation.com or by calling us at 1-888-77FAMILY.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Sage International Family Association