Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates Certification as a Great Place to Work® with Watercrest Senior Living Group

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists.

"The certification of Sage Park as a Great Place to Work symbolizes our associates continued joy, trust, and pride in being an integral part of our Watercrest family and our cohesive mission to serve seniors with excellence," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Our people are invaluable, and we firmly believe in developing our talented leaders, celebrating their God-given gifts, and creating a sense of camaraderie which unifies our organization."

Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Great workplaces are defined by employees' levels of trust, pride and camaraderie, but the best workplaces are characterized by factors as executive team effectiveness, innovation experience, complexity, and financial sustainability, all which contribute to a great workplace for associates at every level.

Sage Park associates enjoy unique workplace experiences such as world-class leadership training with renowned partner Franklin-Covey and community-wide giving initiatives like Acts of Kindness. Associates praised their organization's community impact and feeling that their work has special meaning.

"We are humbled to be selected by our exceptional team as a Great Place to Work. We strive to be a company that celebrates our associates, provides unique opportunities for them to use their passion, and a platform for them to reach their potential," says Hollie Kemp, chief experience officer for Watercrest. "We are honored by their recognition of our efforts through this award."

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is conveniently located at 1701 Ball Park Road in Kissimmee's Osceola Corporate Center and is co-owned by the real estate affiliates of Providence One Partners and Watercrest Properties, LLC. For information, call 407-900-2840.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our fathers and mothers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.sageparkseniorliving.com or www.greatplacetowork.com.

