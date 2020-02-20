Sage Robbins & Family To Celebrate Tony Robbins' 60th Birthday With Benefit Concert For Operation Underground Railroad

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Robbins and family will host a birthday benefit concert in honor of Tony Robbins 60th birthday and in celebration of the bestselling author and No.1 life-and-business strategist's life-long mission to end human suffering—donating 100% of proceeds from the event to Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), a nonprofit organization that combats child sex trafficking.

The benefit concert will be held on February 29 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Described as a "force for good," the party and concert will feature performances by Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Andy Grammer and Leona Lewis, among others. All proceeds will support O.U.R.'s ongoing mission while also helping the organization to expand and broaden its services to include placing children in permanent homes via adoption.

"We are forever grateful to Tony and Sage and their unwavering commitment to help us put an end to modern-day slavery," said O.U.R. founder Tim Ballard, a former special agent for the Department of Homeland Security who spent over a decade as an undercover operative for the U.S. child sex tourism jump team. "With the funds from this event, O.U.R. will be able to rescue more children, enter new countries and change thousands of lives."

Launched in 2014, O.U.R. has rescued 3,000 survivors and assisted in the arrest of 1,800 predators worldwide. As the world's fastest-growing illegal business, human trafficking generates $150 billion annually, with almost 25 million people—mostly women and children—being trafficked every year.

"Tony believes that the secret to living is giving," Sage Robbins said. "He has devoted his life to helping people realize their passions and change their circumstances. I cannot think of a better way to celebrate this milestone birthday than to support his mission and commitment to O.U.R., with the goal of saving thousands more children from some of the worst conditions on earth."

Named for the Underground Railroad, a network of underground tunnels that helped carry approximately 100,000 slaves to freedom in the north, O.U.R. operates in 25 states, with plans to expand into new states and countries this year.

Ballard's story is coming to the big screen this fall, with the release of the feature film The Sound of Freedom, directed by Alejandro Monteverde and starring Jim Caviezel, which focuses on true events surrounding the creation of O.U.R. Tony Robbins is also an executive producer of the feature film.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and the nation's #1 Life and Business Strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. Author of five internationally bestselling books, including the recent New York Times #1 best-seller MONEY: MASTER THE GAME and UNSHAKEABLE: YOUR FINANCIAL FREEDOM PLAYBOOK, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from 100 countries through his audio, video and life training programs. He created the #1 personal and professional development program of all time (Ultimate Edge) and more than 4 million people have attended his live seminars. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

