SagePoint Financial Recruits Veteran Financial Advisor John Ressler

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SagePoint Financial, an independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor representing more than 1,400 independent financial advisors, today announced the recruitment of John Ressler, a financial advisor based in Mason City, Iowa, with $115 million in total client assets.

SagePoint is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, which also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates and Woodbury Financial.

Mr. Ressler has been a financial advisor for more than 30 years and offers clients across northern Iowa a range of fee-based advisory services, from retirement planning and education planning to investment management and insurance.

Mr. Ressler said, "In discussing how SagePoint and Advisor Group can leverage their platform and resources to help me reach the next stage of growth in my business, they have already made me feel like part of the family. When I met with their team, I was impressed by their industry-leading practice support, technology and fee-based advisory platform, but what stuck with me -- and was the key factor in my decision to join them -- was their culture, which is both welcoming and collegial while remaining focused on working together to achieve success. They are simply great people, and that shined through."

The recruitment of Mr. Ressler's firm was one more win for SagePoint, which in the last half of 2019 has brought aboard 14 advisors with $518 million in total client assets. The majority of these advisors affiliated through OSJs, demonstrating SagePoint's ability to work closely with its large branch offices to identify and attract top-quality advisors, then help them grow once they have joined the platform.

Jeffrey Auld, President and CEO of SagePoint, said, "We are proud of the success we have seen in the past six months in bringing John Ressler and other top advisors to our platform, and we will continue our recruiting efforts into 2020 and beyond. SagePoint and Advisor Group's industry-leading combination of resources, services and support have been developed to help independent advisors across the country unlock their growth potential, and we continue to work tirelessly every day to help more of them achieve their business goals. We look forward to partnering with John and other advisors to empower them to reach new levels of success."

Jamie Price, CEO of Advisor Group, said, "A hearty congratulations to John Ressler and SagePoint. From top to bottom, our organization is laser-focused on one mission: helping the advisors that affiliate with us serve their clients more effectively while growing their businesses. Our entire culture is built around service, and it's not surprising that advisors have taken notice. In an industry that focuses on numbers, sometimes the human connection matters just as much, if not more. We will continue to build those trusted relationships with advisors, and as always will remain in their corner."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has more than 1,400 advisors across the United States. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing $268 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

