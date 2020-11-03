Sagetech Avionics and Kraus Hamdani Aerospace Deliver ArduPilot Integration

WHITE SALMON, Wash., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagetech Avionics, an innovative technology company providing industry-leading safety solutions for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, a leading UAS technology company, announced today that they have completed the integration of Sagetech's UAV transponders with the world's leading open source autopilot, ArduPilot. The two companies successfully tested the new integration onboard the K1000 Ultra Long Endurance (K1000ULE) UAV, the world's longest endurance, fully electric aircraft in its size and weight category.

"We're thrilled to provide UAV innovators like Kraus Hamdani with reliable, integrated transponders for new platforms," stated Sagetech Avionics CEO Tom Furey. "The integration of time-proven systems like ArduPilot and Sagetech's ADS-B transponders ensures the safe flight of unmanned aircraft in controlled airspace, over long ranges, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), and at night."

"The use of transponders in compliance with aviation standards is a key step to advancing the UAV industry for safe integration into controlled airspace," said Kraus Hamdani Aerospace CTO and co-founder, Stefan Kraus. "Coupled with our contributions to the ArduPilot community for Sagetech's low SWaP XP transponder, our fully autonomous K1000ULE platform can safely operate for extended periods in controlled airspace and at mediumto-high altitudes while carrying out complex missions," said Kraus.

Through the partnership with Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, Sagetech adds ArduPilot support to its extensive list of autopilots that natively integrate with its XP Series of UAV transponders. Instructions for integrating Sagetech transponders with ArduPilot-based UAVs are available on the ArduPilot website .

About Sagetech Avionics

Sagetech is an aerospace technology company, empowering safe flight in unmanned aircraft with the world's most reliable UAV transponders. Currently serving military and civil duty on most small to medium UAVs, Sagetech solutions are mission-proven and offer decades of program experience, certifications, and millions of flight hours to deliver maximum value over the life of an unmanned platform. Today Sagetech is expanding its technology platform to create comprehensive unmanned aircraft situational awareness systems, such as detect and avoid solutions. Sagetech works in concert with its extensive ecosystem of OEM customers, technology partners, and resellers to ensure UAVs fly safer with Sagetech on board. Learn more at www.sagetech.com .

About Kraus Hamdani Aerospace

Based on a heritage of defense, security and technology innovation, Kraus Hamdani Aerospace Inc. develops the K1000ULE, the world's longest endurance, fully electric, zero-emissions, AI powered unmanned aircraft. Furthermore, the company provides Smart Persistent ISR Services and develops AI technology with the mission to save lives.

