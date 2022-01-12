Sahlen's® Grilled For You® Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs Now Available for Foodservice Operators

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahlen Packing Co., a family-owned and operated food production company founded in Buffalo, New York, in 1869, announces the launch of Sahlen's® Grilled For You® Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs.

Pre-grilling Packaged

Sahlen leverages cutting-edge food manufacturing capabilities to provide foodservice operators, retailers, and consumers with a Smokehouse Hot Dog that comes pre-grilled with real char marks and authentic grill flavor — no grill required. The innovative product provides retailers and foodservice operators at restaurants, resorts, recreation, arenas, stadiums, carts, stands, and more, with the opportunity to serve fresh, time-saving hot dogs without investing in costly grills, venting equipment, or skilled labor.

Qualifying foodservice operators in the US can request samples of the Grilled For You® Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs by calling 1-888-717-8199.

For over 150 years, Sahlen Packing Co. has ensured the highest quality meat product for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country. This heritage of quality and freshness spans the entire Sahlen product line, including Polish and Italian sausages, a variety of deli meats, flagship Tender Casing Smokehouse Hot Dogs, and now Grilled For You® Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs.

A five-generation family business, Sahlen Packing Co. has increased its national distribution and consumer demand due to modern on-the-go lifestyles craving portability, convenience, freshness, quality, and culinary adventure.

Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, on the new Grilled For You® product offering, "We couldn't be more excited to provide a wide range of consumers with the premium hot dog they love and the innovative, pre-grilled convenience they deserve. We believe that no matter a customer's familiarity with Sahlen's Hot Dogs, all it takes is one taste to create a lifelong loyalist. And we look forward to doing just that with the introduction of our Grilled For You® Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs, available so everyone can enjoy the freshness, authentic flavor, and signature SNAP of a Sahlen."

Sahlen's® Grilled For You® Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs are pre-prepped for convenience and crafted with always fresh, never-frozen gluten-free ingredients, a savory blend of Smokehouse seasoning, and wrapped in a specialty tender casing, giving each hot dog its signature Sahlen SNAP. Grilled For You® is perfect for those looking to enjoy the consistent grilled taste of a Sahlen Hot Dog while needing an innovative, no-grill solution to achieve the perfect char every time.

For further information on Grilled For You® Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs and the history of Sahlen Packing Co., please visit grilled4you.com

Sahlen Packing Co. | 318 Howard St., Buffalo, NY 14206 | GRILLED4YOU.com

CONTACT:

Sahlen Packing Co.

Kenneth Voelker

318 Howard Street

Buffalo, NY 14206

716-852-8677

[email protected]

SOURCE Sahlen Packing Co.