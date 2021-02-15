SAI Global and NABCRMP Launch Ground-Breaking Training Course "Addressing Systemic Racism in the Workplace"

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leader in integrated cloud-based Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) and Ethics & Compliance (E&C) learning solutions announced today a partnership with the National Association of Black Compliance and Risk Management Professionals (NABCRMP) to launch a new training course "Addressing Systemic Racism in the Workplace."

SAI Global and NABCRMP will work together to help companies raise awareness about the importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, answering the question, "How do we reshape human behavior to support and mitigate the risk of discrimination?" The new training course provides a comprehensive look at behaviors embedded within organizations.

With the support of SAI Global's learning methodology, the course aims to reshape human behavior by building a solid vocabulary and a plain-language explanation of what systemic racism is, how it perpetuates, and the tangible changes needed to eradicate it. Learners will be presented with self-reflective checkpoints that support the development of a workplace that promotes respect, acceptance, and equity.

The training course aims to take discussions about diversity and inclusion one step further. Diversity and Inclusion is meant to highlight and value broad representation across people, ideas, and culture in an environment that fosters belonging and community. Antiracism means understanding the structures that promote racial inequities and taking a proactive stand against racism through definitive actions and policies.

"We're delighted to have NABCRMP on board as a strategic partner," said Rina Souppa, Sr. Director, Product Management & Design at SAI Global. "The organization's breadth of knowledge in this core area will be instrumental for companies committed to taking up the challenge of dismantling the structures that perpetuate racial inequality and racial discrimination within their organizations."

"Systemic racism continues to exist because people don't think it's that big of problem and there are many companies that have difficulty acknowledging the problems in their own organization," said Dion Harrison, Chair of the NABCRMP DEI Committee. "There needs to be recognition of this issue to demystify notions that cloud the judgment of anyone rationalizing racism in any form. We need to be intentional, honest, and bold anti-racists to create inclusive workplaces. Companies haven't historically looked at diversity, equity and inclusion as a risk mitigation tool. This training is the first step of many that will foster the conversations needed to make tangible changes in organizations."

Kicking off their partnership, SAI Global and NABCRMP will host a webinar on Feb. 17 with members of NABCRMP's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and SAI Global's Anne Spencer, who helped design the course. The event will be moderated by Rina Souppa, Sr. Director, Product Management & Design at SAI Global. For more information on the program or to register for the webinar, please visit our website.

About SAI Global

SAI Global is headquartered in Chicago, U.S., and operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. Discover more at www.saiglobal.com/risk or follow us on LinkedIn . To see SAI360 in action, request a demo .

About NABCRMP

Founded in 2019, the National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. is a member-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit dedicated to the professional development of African-American compliance and risk management professionals. NABCRMP envisions an environment where the unique perspectives and contributions of Black compliance and risk management professionals result in a more inclusive environment.

