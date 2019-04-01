SAI Global Completes Acquisition of BWise® from Nasdaq

CHICAGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a recognized leader of integrated risk management (IRM) solutions , today announced that it has completed its acquisition of BWise® from Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), forming one of the world's largest risk management and ethics learning businesses.

Starting today, the combination of BWise's award-winning risk management, internal audit and regulatory compliance platform with SAI Global's industry leading SAI360 risk and compliance solution will create the most complete integrated approach to risk management in the marketplace.

"This is a significant milestone and the next step in SAI Global's growth roadmap, expanding our global presence, bringing us closer to financial services customers and delivering world-class internal audit and regulatory compliance management software capabilities at scale," said Peter Granat, CEO of SAI Global. "We're thrilled to formally welcome the BWise team and we look forward to leveraging their capabilities and deep industry domain expertise to accelerate innovation."

With the addition of BWise, SAI Global's solutions and services are better positioned to support customers navigating today's risk landscape with an integrated approach across financial, regulatory, digital and operational risk. Organizations are now forming integrated risk management task forces convening the chief risk officer, corporate compliance officer, general counsel, head of internal audit, head of internal control, chief financial officer, chief information security officer, and data privacy officer around one table.

Here is what customers can expect as BWise integrates with the SAI360 risk platform over time:

Starting today, BWise customers will be introduced to SAI Global's catalogue of risk and compliance solutions, including the company's ethics and compliance learning content that helps organizations develop and build a sustainable risk-aware and compliant culture.

Customers will now have access to an expanded global network of services and support teams in more than 50 offices across 28 countries and six continents to support their risk, audit and compliance initiatives.

Customers will see increased R&D investments in BWise's award-winning technology, which will become part of the broader SAI360 risk platform strategy.

Following SAI Global's August 2018 acquisition of Strategic BCP, customers can incorporate software and expertise in developing business resilience programs to protect organizational brand and reputation.

On Feb. 11, SAI Global announced plans to acquire BWise, a recognized leader in internal audit, regulatory compliance management, and operational risk management software. Originally founded in the Netherlands in 1994, BWise has grown to become a leader in enterprise GRC software with capabilities in internal audit, regulatory compliance management and operational risk management. Terms of the transaction are private.

"The industry is rapidly changing and there is growing pressure for companies to rapidly adapt and respond to threats, seen and unseen," said BWise CEO Jonathan Deeks, who will report to Peter Granat under the acquisition. "We have found a great strategic fit with SAI Global and are focused on the expanded capacity for innovation and greater support for our customers that this collaboration will bring."

SAI Global helps organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business excellence, growth, and sustainability. Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus elsewhere. Together, these tools and knowledge enable clients to develop an integrated view of risk. To see our tools in action, request a free demo.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more information visit www.saiglobal.com .

