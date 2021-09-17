SAI360 Placed Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360 (formerly SAI Global), the provider of a leading risk, learning, EHS, and sustainability platform has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management.

SAI360 was recognized by Gartner for its ITRM capabilities as part of its broader GRC SAI360 platform.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"The past year has brought on enormous digital transformation and business change," says Peter Granat, CEO of SAI360. "As organizations have grappled with the impact of the pandemic on their operations, the sudden shift to remote work, and supply chain challenges, they have also faced increased exposure to external threats. We have guided our midsize and enterprise customers to confidently navigate this shifting business landscape with the most powerful, agile approach to risk management."

SAI360 enables organizations to stay ahead of IT risks, cyber threats, breaches, and evolving regulations by applying governance, risk, and compliance strategy across the organization. Through its IT Risk solution, policy management is centralized; IT compliance is strengthened by built-in content, analytics, learning and pre-mapped frameworks, while managers have a real-time view of IT risk. This is supported by SAI360's market vision with a global team committed to simplifying the user experience and delivering flexible, affordable risk solutions with rapid deployments for unprecedented time-to-value.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about SAI360's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://resources.sai360.com/analyst-awards/gartner-mq-it-risk-management-2021.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Brent Predovich, Claude Mandy, 13 September 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAI360

SAI360 (formerly SAI Global) is a leading provider of Risk, Learning, EHS, and Sustainability software. Our cloud-first SAI360 platform contains flexible, scalable, and configurable modules for a better vantage point on risk management. Our unified approach to risk management is what sets us apart, helping organizations across the globe manage risk, create trust, and achieve business resilience for over 25 years.

SAI360 is headquartered in Chicago, U.S., and operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific. Discover more at sai360.com or follow us on LinkedIn. To see our platform in action, request a demo.

