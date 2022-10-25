SAIE LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-BACKED "THE EVERY BODY CAMPAIGN" TO SUPPORT ABORTION AND REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

IN A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CAMPAIGN, 35+ BEAUTY AND WELLNESS BRANDS OFFER LIMITED-EDITION PRODUCTS WITH PROCEEDS BENEFITING REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, female-founded clean beauty brand, Saie , announces the launch of "The Every Body" campaign, a human rights campaign which joins more than 35+ top brands across the beauty and wellness industries to raise awareness and funds for reproductive justice. Participating brands repackaged a best-selling product in a limited-edition "Every Body Green" carton, inspired by the green bandanas and smoke present throughout abortion rights demonstrations. One hundred percent of the campaign proceeds support reproductive justice in partnership with SisterSong , a national activist organization dedicated to protecting those most impacted by anti-abortion legislation, and to and to encourage votes for candidates with reproductive justice values.

Participating brands and their packaging for Saie's The Every Body Campaign

Participating brands include: Alpyn Beauty

by/rosie jane

caliray

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Fable & Mane

Freck Beauty

Furtuna Skin

Glow Recipe

HATCH MAMA Beauty

Herbivore Botanicals

The INKEY List

Iris&Romeo

Josie Maran Jouer Cosmetics

Kate McLeod

Keys Soulcare

Kinfield

Kopari

Live Tinted

MAKE Beauty

maude

Megababe

Mented Cosmetics

Nécessaire

Nette

The Nue Co. The Outset

Pacifica

PHLUR

Prose

Saie

Tenoverten

Topicals

Veracity

Versed

Well People

Youth To The People

"At Saie, our mission first and foremost is to feel good and do good for people and the planet. Period," says Laney Crowell, Founder and CEO of Saie. "As a mother of two daughters, I couldn't sit back and feel helpless with our rights on the line. I'm grateful and encouraged that so many like-minded brands jumped at the chance to participate, partner and contribute to The Every Body Campaign. It's our responsibility to use our platforms to advocate for the right to govern our own bodies and create incredible change."

Scarlett Johansson, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Outset added, "Today, the Outset joins more than 35 brands and Founders who partnered on the beauty industry's largest effort to drive awareness around the issue of reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. We believe in conscious consumerism and are proud to participate in this effort that highlights and supports the basic human rights that are at stake."

As an industry run predominately by women and whose businesses directly benefit from women, Saie is proud to partner with key beauty industry players on The Every Body Campaign to stand for women's rights – and specifically abortion rights - because reproductive rights are human rights.

"Women of color in states with restrictive abortion laws often are battling multiple layers of oppression that impact their ability to access healthcare and make decisions about their own bodies," says Executive Director of SisterSong, Monica Simpson. "The Every Body Campaign is catapulting big-beauty to the forefront of the fight for reproductive justice by turning their platforms into battlegrounds that will give consumers a unique pathway to organize against anti- abortion laws. SisterSong is dedicated to protecting our human right to bodily autonomy, and the donations raised from this campaign have the power to change the lives of thousands."

Based in Atlanta, SisterSong is the largest multi-ethnic Reproductive Justice collective in the nation. SisterSong's mission is to build a network of individuals and organizations to improve institutional policies and systems that impact the reproductive lives of marginalized communities.

The Every Body Campaign is the largest beauty industry-backed reproductive rights initiative to date. Consumers can visit EveryBodyCampaign.com beginning October 25, 2022 to shop and support their favorite brands while supporting women's rights. The Every Body Campaign also encourages voting ahead of the midterm elections, and helps to identify candidates who support reproductive rights. Follow all of the brands on Instagram and TikTok to engage more with The Every Body Campaign.

Join the conversation online with #Beauty4Rights. Images and assets available here .

About Saie

Saie is a clean, performance-driven makeup brand with a mission to feel good and do good, for people and the planet. Founded in 2019 by beauty industry veteran, Laney Crowell, Saie set a new industry standard with high-performance formulas, sustainable packaging and practices, and a promise to create positive change. Saie's name comes from its highly engaged community: When they say it, Saie creates it. Saie's award-winning products are elevated, effortless, and easy to use – best known for their signature lilac packaging, skincare properties and the trademarked SaieGlow™. Formulated using only the purest, safest ingredients, Saie omits over 2,000 harmful ingredients and is proud to hold Climate Neutral, Carbon Neutral Club, and Leaping Bunny certifications. Available at Sephora stores nationwide and saiehello.com .

About SisterSong

SisterSong is a Southern based, national membership organization; our purpose is to build an effective network of individuals and organizations to improve institutional policies and systems that impact the reproductive lives of marginalized communities. Learn more at sistersong.net .

