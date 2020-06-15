Sail to Sable Launches Exclusive Capsule Collection with Jennifer Lake of Style Charade for Summer 2020

The two brands joined forces to design wearable, timeless pieces that work for this unique summer of social distancing. The Sail to Sable x Style Charade collection features six dresses ranging in price from $198-$228, including two colorful pleated maxi dresses, a ric-rac embroidered tunic dress, a marvelous leaf-print midi, and two versions of a breezy trapeze dress. Five of the styles intentionally don't have zippers, with the exception of the tunic dress - a signature Sail to Sable silhouette.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Jenn and Style Charade to launch this capsule collection" said Jennifer Stockton, Founder of Sail to Sable. "We have been working diligently to create this collection since 2019. Our shoppers will love the line - every piece is something they can have in their closets forever."

The Sail to Sable x Style Charade collection will be available to shop in sizes XXS - 3X, the first time the brand is offering an extended size range.

"Working with the Sail to Sable team has been an absolute dream," said Lake. "Size inclusivity was especially important to me and I love partnering with an independent, female-owned and operated brand."

About Sail to Sable

In 2012, Sail to Sable was born - a women's clothing line inspired by founder Jennifer Stockton's childhood memories in Connecticut. The sophisticated and stylish line embodies coastal elegance and resort wear with a whimsical twist. Each season, Sail to Sable unveils dynamic offerings for dresses, separates, tops, rompers, outerwear, and beyond. Sail to Sable apparel is available at more than 400 retailers nationwide and in the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.sailtosable.com.

About Style Charade

Jennifer Lake launched Style Charade in 2015 - a colorful, curated online destination featuring fashion, travel, home, beauty, and lifestyle content. The Chicago-based influencer has been named by PureWow and PopSugar as one of the top Instagrammers to follow, and by the Chicago Tribune and Michigan Avenue Magazine as one of the top style bloggers in the Midwest. Visit www.stylecharade.com and @JenniferLake.

