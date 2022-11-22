Sailboat Global Market Report 2022: by Type, Length, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sailboat Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on sailboat market which is experiencing strong growth.

This report focuses on sailboat market which is experiencing strong growth.



Major players in the sailboat market are Beneteau Group, Bavaria Yachtbau, HanseYachts AG, Dufour Yachts, Arcona Yachts, Cantiere Del Pardo S.P.A., Catalina Yachts, Hallberg-RassyVarvs AB, Fountaine Pajot, MCP Yachts, Elan, Jeanneau, Grand Soleil, Marlow Hunter, Wally, Doomernik Dragons, Quant Boats, Fareast Yachts, Sydney Yachts, Wilke & Co, McConaghy, and Black Pepper Yachts.



The global sailboat market is expected to grow from $5.76 billion in 2021 to $6.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The sailboat market is expected to reach $6.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.7%.



The sailboat market consists of sales of sailboats by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a boat propelled forward by wind power. A sailboat's engine is much smaller and uses less space than a powerboat's engine, which helps in reducing the maintenance and fuel costs. These sailboats can be monohulls or multi-hulls and are intended to be used on the weekend or for longer cruises.



The main types of sailboats are the ketch, cutter, and junk. The ketch refers to sailboats containing two masts. These sailboats have triangular or square rigs that are easy to handle and offer additional precision. The sailboats come in various lengths such as up to 20 ft, 20-50 ft, and above 50 ft. They are used for recreation, racing, and sail training.



North America was the largest region in the sailboat market in 2021. The regions covered in the sailboat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The sailboat market research report provides sailboat market statistics, including sailboat industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sailboat market share, detailed sailboat market segments, market trends and opportunities. The regions covered in the sailboat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing popularity of marine activities is expected to propel the sailboat market. Marine activities have been economic growth drivers, providing natural resources and access to trade and transportation, recreational opportunities, and other activities in general, with high expectations for future growth. Due to these growths in marine activities, the market is witnessing the demand for sailboats for commercial and leisure use, as it boosts the aquatic function efficiently by indulging less fuel and power costs.

For instance, In May 2022, according to the EU blue economy report 2022, overall, the effectiveness of the marine living resource sector has steadily improved over the production and related activities, generating a gross value added (GVA) of $19.8 billion in 2019, with a 31 % increase to 2009. Therefore, the increase in marine activities is expected to boost demand for sailboats during the forecast period.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the sailboats market. The market is witnessing the implementation of new technologies such as form following function in a sailboat to enhance operational performance and improve safety capabilities. This form follow function is based on the technical requirements to achieve a unique performance by combining minimum drag and maximum propulsion, enabling perfect gliding properties.

For instance, In January 2022, Aeolos Composites, a UAE-based designer and producer of high-performance yachts, launched Aeolos P30, a conventional series yacht for single and double shore sailing. This boat uses a twin rudder system and a single rudder system in its design for sailing in strong winds.



The countries covered in the sailboat market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sailboat Market Characteristics



3. Sailboat Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Sailboat



5. Sailboat Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Sailboat Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Sailboat Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Sailboat Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Sailboat Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Ketch

Cutter

Junk

6.2. Global Sailboat Market, Segmentation By Length, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Up to 20 ft

20-50 ft

Above 50 ft

6.3. Global Sailboat Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Recreation

Racing

Sail Training

7. Sailboat Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Sailboat Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Sailboat Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



