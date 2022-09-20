Saileela Venkatesan MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saileela Venkatesan, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Pediatrician in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her outstanding work as the Owner of Bayside Pediatrics.

With over 52 years in medical practice, Saileela Venkatesan, MD, is a respected pediatrician in Virginia Beach, VA. She has provided high-quality patient care at Bayside Pediatrics for 36 years.

Saileela Venkatesan

Dr. Venkatesan first earned her MBBS degree from Mysore Medical College in India in 1969. She then relocated to the United States, completing an internship at Prince George's Hospital Center Foundation in 1971. She then completed a residency in Pediatrics at D.C. General Hospital in Washington, D.C., in 1974. She is a board-certified pediatrician.

For over three decades, Dr. Venkatesan has provided patient healthcare in Virginia Beach, VA. She is a solo practitioner who sees patients from newborns through age 18. Dr. Venkatesan examines her patients and evaluates their developmental stage, school exams, sports physicals, well visits, and emergency visits.

Bayside Pediatrics' motto is "Compassionate Care for Children." Dr. Venkatesan loves her work and prioritizes spending time with her patients and their families to ensure they understand the treatments and all instructions for care. In addition, she takes a special interest in asthma and ADHD treatments.

As the owner of Bayside Pediatrics, Dr. Venkatesan treats the children of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Eastern Shore, and Newport News. She encourages all her patients to remain on an immunization/vaccination schedule and well visits. She is a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the American Association of Physicians of INDIA.

When she is not working in the office, Dr. Venkatesan enjoys spending time with her own family and all the friends she has gathered living in Tidewater who consider her part of their family. She is an active member of the Hindu Temple of Hampton Roads and an active volunteer wherever she is needed and can help.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition in loving memory of her mother, Amruthamma, and her late husband of 55 years, Ranjanatham Venkatesan, MD.

For more information, visit www.mychilddoc.com.

