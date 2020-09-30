SailPoint Technologies Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sally Beauty Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Sep 30, 2020, 18:54 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will replace Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sally Beauty Holdings will replace Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASD:OAS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 5. Oasis Petroleum is filing for bankruptcy protection and is ineligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600. Sally Beauty Holdings has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Oct. 5, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SailPoint Technologies Holdings

SAIL

Information Technology

Oct. 5, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sally Beauty Holdings

SBH

Consumer Discretionary

Oct. 5, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sally Beauty Holdings

SBH

Consumer Discretionary

Oct. 5, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Oasis Petroleum

OAS

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

Also from this source

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Reports 4.8% Annual Home...

Chesapeake Utilities to Join S&P SmallCap 600...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics