Saima Karim, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

A highly trained board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Saima Karim has been practicing for six years in her field. She holds clinical expertise in atrial fibrillation, cardiovascular disease, and clinical cardiac electrophysiology, a test used to assess the heart's electrical activity and diagnose abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmia. Dr. Karim also provides cardiac pacemaker and defibrillator implantation in adult patients as part of her work. A pacemaker is a small, battery-operated device that maintains the heart's rhythm. A defibrillator monitors the heart for tachycardia (a rapid heart rate of over 100 beats a minute). If this occurs, the defibrillator sends an electrical shock to restore the heart rate to within a normal range.

Dr. Karim has served since 2018 with MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The MetroHealth network includes four hospitals, four emergency services departments, and over 20 health clinics in the Cleveland metro region. The health system serves over 300,000 patients, most uninsured or covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Karim also serves as an assistant professor with the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Ohio's largest biomedical research center.

Dr. Karim earned her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine with the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Karim completed fellowship training in Cardiovascular Disease with the Ochsner Clinic and second fellowship training in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at the Yale University School of Medicine to further her training. The doctor is triple board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine, certifying physicians practicing internal medicine and its subspecialties.

While Dr. Karim was completing her undergraduate studies, she admits that she was indecisive on what career path to take. However, as she delved further into her coursework, she realized that she was being drawn toward a field where she could work with people and serve them. It became clear that she was to pursue a career in medicine and become a physician. She credits her success to great mentors and hopes to pass her knowledge on to other future doctors and be a good mentor herself.

On a personal note, Dr. Karim enjoys spending time with her 8-year-old son, traveling, and exercising outside of work.

