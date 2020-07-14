Saina Health and OmniHealth Partner to Launch InstaHealthTM - A First-of-its-Kind Medical Record Sharing TeleHealth Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saina Health, in partnership with OmniHealth, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new, powerful and interactive health management tool called InstaHealth - a new line of cloud-based services for easy and affordable EMR integration in OmniHealth's Telehealth platform. The state-of-the-art centralized cloud-based telehealth platform, with messaging and video communication systems, is equipped with advanced access and sharing of patients' complete medical records with doctors anywhere, anytime.

"InstaHealth is a tool to provide patients and physicians with a simple way to manage health, access and share records, and, in the process, create greater peace of mind," explains Amin Mobasher, CEO of Saina Health. "Security was also an important part of the InstaHealth design, especially for those who manage the health of multiple family members."

"Every physician wants better and easier ways to connect with their patients," says Douglas Ralston, CEO of Omni Experience. "With OmniHealth, we provide all of the digital tools you need, combined with the ability to easily customize a solution that solves some of the key points of patient experience."

According to both organizations, the goal of this partnership is to make exceptional care effortless and easier for patients. The Saina Health and OmniHealth integration puts patients and their family members in charge of their health records, prioritizes their schedule when making appointments, and enables telehealth solutions for patient and physician comfort and convenience. The tool will continue to evolve over time with the addition of new features and benefits.

Potential telehealth partners, interested in advanced access and sharing capability integration, are invited to contact Saina Health at [email protected].

About the Companies

Saina Health on a mission to make exceptional care easier for patients, aims to empower patients by bringing various data points together, solving the fragmented and siloed health experience and putting consumers in control of their own health.

Likewise, OmniHealth is simplifying how patients and doctors interact with each other and the world around them to create healthier outcomes for all. The company aims to provide a complete telehealth and patient experience platform, connecting HIPAA compliant Video Conferencing, Instant Messaging, Text and Email communication.

Contact Information

Jason Bernard Jr

(717) 557-9085

[email protected]

https://sainahealth.com

SOURCE Saina Health, Inc

Related Links

https://sainahealth.com

