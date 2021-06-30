Saint Louis Chess Club to Host Legends and Prodigies of American Chess

2021 U.S. Junior, Girls' Junior, and Senior Championships will return to an over-the board event in Saint Louis from July 15-July 26, 2021

News provided by

Saint Louis Chess Club

Jun 30, 2021, 19:20 ET

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This July marks the return to over-the-board chess play in Saint Louis, America's Chess Capital, as the Saint Louis Chess Club will host national championships showcasing the best of American junior and senior chess.  From July 15-26, 2021, the top 10 junior players, top 10 girls' junior players, and the top 10 players over 50 years old will participate in the invitation-only, 2021 U.S. Juniors and U.S. Senior Chess Championship. 

Saint Louis Chess Club will host legends and prodigies of American chess during the 2021 U.S. Junior, Girls’ Junior, and Senior Championships in Saint Louis from July 15-July 26, 2021
Saint Louis Chess Club will host legends and prodigies of American chess during the 2021 U.S. Junior, Girls’ Junior, and Senior Championships in Saint Louis from July 15-July 26, 2021

"We are excited to kick off this summer's over the board events with these three unique tournaments," said Executive Director, Tony Rich. "Over the past 12 years, we've been proud to host the future of chess annually with the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior Championships and for the third consecutive year we will feature the legends of chess with our U.S. Senior Championship."

The three 10-player fields in the coming championships will tie together chess past and future for a celebration of the best of chess. Please see below for notable storylines on the U.S. Junior Championship and U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, as well as the U.S. Senior Championship:

  • U.S. Junior Championship
    All eyes will be on 20 year-old Grandmaster John Burke, who will be returning to defend his 2020 U.S. Junior title. Additional headlining players in the field include GM Nicolas Checa, GM Hans Niemann, and GM Brandon Jacobson, whose electric strategies and tactics put them among the brightest young minds in the game. Along with winning the title, players will be competing to win a piece of the more than $20,000 prize fund  Additionally, the winners of the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior each will be awarded a $6,000 scholarship, jointly supported by US Chess and Dewain Barber.

  • U.S. Girls' Junior Championship
    The future of women's chess in America is bright and will be on full display during the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship that will feature a field of new rising stars as 2020 US Girls' Junior Champion IM Carissa Yip will not return to reclaim her title. Other headlining players returning to compete again this year include IM Annie Wang, WIM Rochelle Wu, and WIM Thalia Cervantes, each considered to be among the top U.S. girls and women chess players. Along with winning the title, players will be up for the chance to win a piece of the more than $10,000 prize fund. Additionally, the winners of the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior each will be awarded a $6,000 scholarship, jointly supported by US Chess and Dewain Barber.

  • U.S. Senior Championship
    For the third consecutive year, the U.S. Senior Championship will be held alongside the country's other national chess championships. The 2021 field boasts legendary chess players, including five U.S. Chess Hall of Fame inductees: GM Joel Benjamin, the 2020 U.S. Senior Champion, GM Alex Shabalov, the 2019 U.S. Senior Champion, GM Larry Christiansen, GM Gregory Kaidanov, and GM Alex Yermolinsky.

For this year's event the commentary team will also be joined by Sharon Carpenter, an award-winning broadcast journalist, TV presenter and producer. Carpenter has worked on-air for some of the best known networks in the U.S. including BBC America, CBS, BET, VH1, and REVOLT TV covering the gamut from hard news to pop culture.

Covering all the action with Sharon Carpenter will be the expert commentary team of GM's Yasser Seirawan and Cristian Chirila. The team will be providing game analysis daily from July 16-26, 2021 via an online broadcast stream starting at 3:00 p.m. central time.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators will not be allowed for this tournament but fans can watch all the action live on www.uschesschamps.com and on the Saint Louis Chess Club's YouTube and Twitch.tv channels.

2021 U.S. Junior Championship Field

Name

Invitational Rating*

Qualification

Hometown

GM Nicolas Checa

2648

2020 Denker High School
Tournament of Champions

Dobbs Ferry, NY

GM John Michael Burke

2618

2020 U.S Junior Champion

Brick, NJ

GM Praveen Balakrishnan

2605

Rating

Centreville VA

GM Hans Niemann

2599

Rating

Weston, CT

GM Brandon Jacobson

2572

Rating

Westfield, NJ

IM David Brodsky

2564

Rating

Cortlandt Manor, NY

IM Andrew Hong

2543

Rating

Saratoga, CA

IM Christopher Yu

2540

Rating

Dublin, CA

IM Justin Wang         

2540

Rating

Katy, TX

IM Ben Li

2477

Wildcard

 Troy, MI

2021 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship Field

Name

Invitational Rating*

Qualification

Hometown

IM Annie Wang

2457

2020 Haring Champion

La Canada, CA

WIM Thalia Cervantes

2346

Rating

St. Louis, MO

WFM Martha Samadashvili

2340

Rating

Albany, NY

WIM Rochelle Wu

2274

Rating

Davis, CA

WFM Sophie Morris-Suzuki

2244

Rating

Waccabuc, NY

WCM Ruiyang Yan

2242

Rating

Mountain View CA

WCM Sheen Zeng

2201

Rating

Hays, KS

WCM Alice Lee

2200

Rating

North Oaks, MN

Susanna Ulrich

2193

Wildcard

Appleton, WI

WFM Sanjana Vittal

2182

Rating

East Windsor, NJ

2021 U.S. Senior Championship Field

Name

Invitational Rating*

Qualification

Hometown

GM Larry Christiansen**

2634

Rating

Cambridge, MA

GM Alex Shabalov**

2629

Rating

Pittsburgh, PA

GM Gregory Kaidanov**

2626

Rating

Lexington, KY

GM Igor Novikov

2623

Rating

Lexington, KY

GM Joel Benjamin**

2586

2020 U.S. Senior Champion

Waldwick, NJ

GM Alex Yermolinsky**

2560

Rating

Sioux Falls, SD

IM Leonid Sokolin

2547

Rating

Westfield, NJ

GM Melikset Khachiyan

2544

Rating

Glendale,CA

GM Alex Fishbein

2495

2020 National Senior ToC

Summit, NJ

GM James Tarjan

2425

Wildcard

Portland, OR

* Invitational ratings are calculated and certified by US Chess.
** Denotes U.S. Chess Hall of Fame members playing in the 2021 U.S. Senior Championship at the Saint Louis Chess Club.

About the Saint Louis Chess Club
The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to making chess an important part of our community. In addition to providing a forum for the community to play tournaments and casual games, the club also offers chess improvement classes, beginner lessons and special lectures.

Recognizing the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is committed to supporting those chess programs that already exist in area schools while encouraging the development of new in-school and after-school programs. For more information, visit www.saintlouischessclub.org.

SOURCE Saint Louis Chess Club