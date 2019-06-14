SAIT Graduates Are the Largest Canadian Class to Receive Blockchain-Based Diplomas

ZUG, Switzerland, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ODEM, the premier blockchain-based education marketplace, is joining with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary, Canada, to grant digital diplomas to more than 4,800 graduating students. SAIT's Class of 2019 will receive the blockchain-based documents along with their traditional parchments.

The virtual diplomas will enable graduates to directly share their academic achievements with recruiters and potential employers around the world without requesting their paper or electronic records from SAIT. Blockchain technology features a decentralized digital ledger to cryptographically assure the security and authenticity of recipient-controlled credentials.

"Education is one of life's most valuable assets," said ODEM Chief Executive Officer Richard Maaghul. "We believe that students should have control over their own records, and blockchain technology makes that possible."

The partnership with SAIT began as a successful pilot project in December on the Ethereum blockchain to test the issuance of digital diplomas. The pilot included 25 graduates from the Pre-Employment Automotive Service Technician program -- the first Canadian post-secondary graduates to receive their academic credentials on a blockchain. This month's SAIT convocation marks the largest-ever graduating class at a Canadian higher-education institution to be issued blockchain-based diplomas.

"SAIT graduates are well-positioned for success with employers in today's rapidly changing digital landscape," said Dr. David Ross, SAIT's president and CEO. "By making valued SAIT credentials accessible through blockchain, our graduates and employers will continue to benefit from this innovative technology that's responsive, authentic and widely accessible."

Blockchain technology extends a significant benefit to employers as well; the validity of academic credentials can be easily and efficiently verified. Background checks become instant confirmation of blockchain records, ensuring against fraudulent education claims.

"We're delighted to play a role in empowering SAIT graduates to own their education over a lifetime of learning," said ODEM's Maaghul. "By working together, we've only just begun to explore how blockchain technology can make education more accessible, affordable, transferable and verifiable."

ODEM (On-Demand Education Marketplace) is a platform for seeking and providing education and employment. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers a variety of courses and the opportunity to earn credentials, showcase skills and connect with employers. The Ethereum blockchain is a distributed, public network that secures data records. Passionate about higher learning, ODEM is working to make education and employment more affordable, accessible, verifiable and transferable.

