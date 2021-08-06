SAIVA Partners with AMS Infection Prevention Partners to Amplify its Analytics, Interventions

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIVA, a leading machine learning healthcare platform proven to improve patient outcomes across the post-acute continuum of care, has partnered with AMS Infection Prevention Partners , the leading infection prevention and control (IPC) clinical practice serving America's long-term care facilities, merging best-in-class analytics with a top clinical practice.

AMS Infection Prevention Partners' clinicians harness SAIVA's Artificial Intelligence predictions for patient-specific interventions, reducing hospital admissions and improving health outcomes. SAIVA has demonstrated results in post-acute care: 52% reduction in 30-day hospitalization rates and a 32.5% increase in resident dates, year on year.

"AMS Infection Prevention Partners' clinical team amplifies our analytics, ensuring that every alert is acted upon through patient-specific interventions, helping us continue to drive down hospital readmissions and improve overall health outcomes," said SAIVA CEO Jason Strober.

Long-term care administrators, medical directors and directors of nursing can reduce costly readmissions, increase resident census and improve resident health outcomes by combining SAIVA's predictive analytics with the clinical expertise of AMS Infection Prevention Partners. SAIVA guides the patient risk assessment process, by analyzing EHR data, identifying patients at risk for hospitalization earlier and communicating relevant risk indicators. The experienced clinical team at AMS Infection Prevention Partners makes personalized, patient-specific treatment/intervention recommendations, clinician-to-clinician.

"We hear it all the time from directors of nursing and attending physicians - they receive a deluge of data every day - and that's piled on top of all their other responsibilities," said AMS Infection Prevention Partners CEO Ellsworth Harris. "Even the best data insights can be missed in a real-world clinical setting. Data never misses anything, but the human interaction makes sure the recommendations are appropriate and correct. Our clinical team makes sure every alert is elevated, ensuring personalized interventions and care."

About SAIVA

SAIVA uses machine learning and decades of healthcare experience to significantly improve patient outcomes across the post-acute care continuum. Based in Silicon Valley, the SAIVA team is a group of passionate healthcare technology veterans, engineers, and data scientists leveraging Artificial Intelligence to predict patient risk and provide tools that drive timely intervention. For more information about SAIVA, visit www.saivahc.com or email [email protected].

About AMS Infection Prevention Partners

Founded in 2018, AMS Infection Prevention Partners is comprised of former nursing home clinical leaders whose practice leads the nation in infection prevention and control (IPC) expertise in long term care. AMS offers several IPC and infection surveillance programs, which feature on-site infection preventionists, analytics and infection risk assessment tools, PCR testing for infectious diseases, and antibiogram and antibiotic management programs. For infection prevention and control support, visit www.amsonsite.com or email [email protected].

