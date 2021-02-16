Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils Here for the Future Spring Campaign Starring Tiffany Haddish and Maluma

"Saks is committed to using our voice to engage with our customers in meaningful and authentic ways," noted Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Fifth Avenue. "As an arbiter of fashion, culture and lifestyle, Saks strives to elevate timely and relevant topics that are of interest to our customers. Here for the Future reflects the important issues impacting our world today and our focus on championing voices who are using their creativity and passion to help secure a bright future for us all."

Here for the Future spotlights an array of designers who push boundaries and deliver unique points of view through their collections, including A-COLD-WALL*, BruceGlen, Busayo, Christopher John Rogers, Farm Rio, Kimberly Goldson, Reese Cooper and Tove. Saks' women's Spring 2021 Fashion Book includes the Saks It List, a forecast of the season's must-have trends, such as easy breezy dresses, statement earrings and knit dressing. Similarly, the men's Spring 2021 Style Book features Need Now, with trends like loungewear, high-top sneakers and sport luxe.

"As a fashion authority, Saks is focused on delivering the most distinctive and powerful luxury assortment for our customers," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant, Saks Fifth Avenue. "Our customers look to us for inspiration and to provide the best and latest in fashion. This season provides us with an amazing opportunity to use our platform to bring emerging designers to the forefront, so they can continue to pave the way for the future of luxury fashion."

The campaign, which can be found across Saks print and digital channels, is also featured in the iconic Fifth Avenue windows of the Saks New York flagship. The windows showcase coveted fashion from Fear of God Exclusively for Ermenegildo Zegna, MAX+min, Plan C and more, and will be on display through Thursday, February 25. The women's and men's Spring Books can be found in Saks stores or online at saks.com/c/content/catalogs beginning Thursday, February 18.

SPRING CAMPAIGN STARS

Tiffany Haddish, who stars on the cover of the women's Spring Book wearing a Gabriela Hearst crochet dress, spoke with Saks about the She Ready Foundation, which provides resources and ensures normalcy for foster children through sponsorship, mentoring, and counseling. The campaign launch comes on the heels of the debut of the second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Netflix. Haddish can also be seen styled in fashion from Akris, Christopher John Rogers and Monse.

When asked about her hopes for the future, Haddish said: "My hopes are drastic. I'm a visionary and I've got a big imagination. My hope is that I'm able to build an amazing company that creates content that inspires and uplifts others, and provides at least one million opportunities for people to have generational wealth."

Maluma, in an Amiri look on the cover of the men's Spring Book, spoke about his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, which engages with at-risk youth and provides them with creative outlets and opportunities. Having just released his first audio visual album, #7DJ - 7 Días En Jamaica, on January 28, he will make his debut as an actor in Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in 2022. Maluma can also be seen wearing menswear by A-COLD-WALL*, Dries Van Noten and Saint Laurent.

"My hope for the future is to uplift our youth and teach them, and all generations, the importance of taking care of our planet," noted Maluma. "With my new album, I wanted to focus on visual art with my music, in conjunction with taking care of Mother Earth. I believe we need to take care of each other, but most of all, give back. I want to contribute as much as I can."

In addition to Tiffany Haddish and Maluma, Saks cast a diverse group of forward-thinking talent to share how they're making a difference, including:

Founder & CEO of Rise and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Amanda Nguyen

Toxic shock syndrome survivor and advocate Lauren Wasser

Actor, producer and deaf advocate Nyle DiMarco

Activist and poet Deon Hinton

Certified health coach and founder of Peace Begins in Me Angela Lindvall

Multidisciplinary artist and founder of BIPOC Network and XYNE Casting Nouri Hassan

Founder of Project Tsehigh Grace Mahary

Sculptor, photographer and martial arts athlete David Alexander Flinn , and more.

Talent can be seen wearing the latest fashion from designers such as Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Celine, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Moncler, Officine Générale, Plan C and Versace.

