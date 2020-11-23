Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils Reimagined Multi-Night Holiday Window And Light Show Experience

In the weeks to follow, the Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue ceremonies will feature prominent members of the fashion and entertainment communities, as well as New York City notables, lighting up the Saks New York flagship each night from inside a Fifth Avenue window. Each event will benefit a charitable cause, with $100,000 in donations to be made by Saks over the course of the holiday season to non-profit organizations serving New York City and beyond. The events will be livestreamed at saks.com/holiday , bringing holiday excitement within a safe and comfortable experience for viewers at home.

"At Saks, it is our priority to create unique and memorable experiences that connect with our customers in a meaningful way," said Metrick. "We recognize that celebrations during this time will take many forms. As such, this holiday season, more than ever, our customers are looking to Saks for the fun and escapism for which we are known. After several challenging months for New Yorkers and those around the world, Saks is proud to continue this long-standing tradition and deliver our annual gift to New York as a part of our commitment to revive the city for our community, customers and associates."

Tonight, Saks made a donation to Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, an organization dedicated to saving and enhancing the lives of New York City youth by providing a safe, stable, supportive environment in some of the city's most under-resourced neighborhoods. "There is nothing better than spending the holiday season in New York City with my family. The lights, the tree at Rockefeller Center and the festive spirit is something we look forward to every year. It truly is the greatest city in the world," said Rodriguez. "To me, this season is about giving back and thinking of others rather than ourselves. A lot of amazing things can be done when people come together and pay it forward. The Boys & Girls Club really shifted – perhaps saved – my life. That's why I am so happy to give back to that organization this season and create opportunities for the next generation."

"THIS IS HOW WE CELEBRATE" THEME, WINDOW DESIGN & LIGHT SHOW

Saks' theme for the holiday season, This is How We Celebrate, shines a light on the importance of spending time with loved ones and the different ways people and places across the country celebrate.

Saks' legendary window display is synonymous with the holiday season in New York and this year is no exception. The center six windows showcase how different people celebrate in iconic settings around the city, with each over-the-top celebration scene bringing a different quintessential New York moment to life:

A musical celebration on bustling Broadway in Times Square

A classic barber shop getting a visit from some adorable kids and their pets, wanting to look their best for the New Year celebration

A couple on their way to deliver gifts via the Roosevelt Island tram

tram An aspiring dancer getting an autograph from her ballerina idol

A celebration surrounding the neighborhood food truck at a holiday block party

A friendly competition of holiday lights and decor at neighboring houses in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

Beyond the featured windows, Saks is showcasing a variety of unique celebratory moments in visual displays—both in windows and throughout the store—featuring designer fashion from brands such as Alexander McQueen, Dries van Noten and Valentino, with floating windows, Mylar-wrapped trees, scattered musical instruments and ephemera.

Saks' annual light show is also all-new this year, featuring a dazzling display of LED lights on the facade. The music accompanying the light show is a world-premiere medley saluting different holiday traditions, including José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad," the theme from holiday film favorite Love Actually, Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas" and more.

SAKS LIGHTS UP FIFTH AVENUE LIVESTREAMED EVENTS & VIRTUAL HOLIDAY SHOP

For the eleventh year, the holiday window unveiling and light show are presented by Mastercard. Saks and Mastercard partnered to create an innovative online platform where users can view Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue livestreamed events. The platform also enables people across the globe to virtually visit and purchase from the holiday shop at the Saks New York flagship through a uniquely designed, immersive e-commerce experience utilizing Mastercard Retail Innovation Solutions.

Events will be livestreamed on select weekdays, now through Wednesday, December 23, 2020 beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST. Recordings will be available to view through Sunday, January 3, 2021. Visit saks.com/holiday to access the experience. Saks welcomes viewers to also connect via Instagram and Facebook and follow #SaksHoliday for insider access.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE & CAMPAIGN

Saks' Holiday Book, available in stores and at saks.com , features the ultimate guide to exclusive designer gifts. In addition to a wide array of luxury gift ideas, Saks is offering one-of-a-kind experiences, such as a VIP window tour led by the Visual Windows Director of Saks, and full-service safety-first holiday party planning that includes decor and a multi-course meal from L'Avenue at Saks. The complete gift guide can be viewed at saks.com/c/gifts/holiday-gift-guide .

Throughout the season, Saks will highlight must-have items for the holidays and feature exclusive influencer picks for gift-giving across its digital channels. Saks will also launch a holiday-themed series on its social media platforms including "Holiday Home Tours," showcasing the holiday decor of notable industry insiders and "Holiday Recipes," with experts from L'Avenue at Saks and notable chefs teaching viewers how to make seasonal dishes and cocktails.

SAKS AT YOUR SERVICE

Saks is available to serve clients a seamless experience whenever and wherever they prefer to shop this holiday season with services including:

Digital Stylist: Saks.com stylists are available to assist customers with all of their gift-giving needs. Shoppers may contact stylists at [email protected] .

Saks.com stylists are available to assist customers with all of their gift-giving needs. Shoppers may contact stylists at . In-Person & Virtual Shopping Appointments: Dressing rooms can be prepared in advance with pre-selected items, and appointments can be made before and after store hours. If a customer prefers to shop from home, Style Advisors are available via video conferencing and can send personalized digital lookbooks. For more information or to book an appointment, visit saks.com/services .

Dressing rooms can be prepared in advance with pre-selected items, and appointments can be made before and after store hours. If a customer prefers to shop from home, Style Advisors are available via video conferencing and can send personalized digital lookbooks. For more information or to book an appointment, visit . Fifth Avenue Club: Customers can visit the Fifth Avenue Club (FAC), located at select Saks stores, and work with a FAC Consultant to find everything from gifts for loved ones, to a must-have holiday look. Consultants are well-versed across all departments and also offer personal shopping services. Throughout the holiday season, the FAC will offer gift wrapping and assistance with shipping. To learn more, contact [email protected] or call 888-458-7257.

Customers can visit the Fifth Avenue Club (FAC), located at select Saks stores, and work with a FAC Consultant to find everything from gifts for loved ones, to a must-have holiday look. Consultants are well-versed across all departments and also offer personal shopping services. Throughout the holiday season, the FAC will offer gift wrapping and assistance with shipping. To learn more, contact or call 888-458-7257. Same-Day Delivery: Shoppers can take advantage of Saks' same-day delivery service for last-minute holiday shopping. Available in select markets: Manhattan , The Hamptons, Greenwich , Houston , Beverly Hills , Boca Raton and Toronto .

Shoppers can take advantage of Saks' same-day delivery service for last-minute holiday shopping. Available in select markets: , The Hamptons, , , , and . Additional Services: Also available at Saks New York are Leather Spa, ROYCE Monogram Shop, custom gift wrapping, alterations, coat check, luggage storage, ATM, and saks.com package pick-up.

