Salad and Go Appoints Charlie Morrison as CEO

Company welcomes fresh perspective and healthy growth goals with celebrated hire

PHOENIX, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go – an emerging disruptive brand on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL – officially announces that industry veteran Charlie Morrison, who has a track record of building and scaling brands into industry leaders, has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Morrison joined Salad and Go's board of directors in November 2020 and quickly developed a strong affinity for the brand and its "for ALL" mission. When the opportunity arose for the board to appoint a new CEO to scale the Salad and Go brand, Morrison nominated himself and was unanimously selected by the board as the right leader to bring this unique organization to scaled growth. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Morrison will play an integral role in the strategic direction and operations of the chain, leading its aggressive expansion throughout the country.

"Salad and Go is poised to answer an escalating demand for craveable, convenient and affordable food like no other. I truly believe that this is the QSR industry's best-kept secret, and I'm dedicated to introducing the wonders of this brand to the world," said Morrison, who most recently served a decade as the Chairman and CEO of Addison-based Wingstop, a concept he led from a popular regional chain into a global brand with more than 1,800 locations and led their initial public offering in June 2015. Along the way, Wingstop more than doubled average unit volumes, more than tripled the number of outlets and became a technological leader, generating more than 60% of the company's sales from digital channels.

In addition to Wingstop, Morrison's industry experience includes leadership roles at popular national and international organizations including Pizza Hut, Steak and Ale Restaurants, Kinko's, Pie Five Pizza Company and Boston Market.

With Morrison in the driver's seat, Salad and Go's current footprint of nearly 60 locations is projected to grow to nearly 90 stores by the close of this year and double that by the end of 2023, with much of that growth taking place in North Texas. There are already more than 40 stores in the greater Phoenix area today. The brand's exponential growth was a catalyst for the recent opening of a new office location in Addison, Texas, accompanying the headquarters office in Phoenix, Arizona.

Salad and Go's continued success and demand for further expansion is driven by many key differentiators that allow the brand to stand out. Among these is the company's dedication to efficiency by developing a vertically integrated operating model that leverages its own food production facilities to prepare all products and distribute them directly to the stores, cutting costs along the way to provide top value for the customer. The brand also partners with the highest quality farmers and suppliers and, whenever possible, sources ingredients locally to keep costs low for the consumer. The result is a menu of nine salads and wraps, a line-up of hand-crafted lemonades and teas and a fresh breakfast offering that combines chef-curated recipes with lightning-fast speed of delivery, all for a great value.

Philanthropy is at the core of the deeply rooted culture of the company. Every week, Salad and Go provides 4,000 fresh and nutritional salads to those in need while also consistently fundraising for various special causes and partnering with brands dedicated to making a change. As growth continues, more communities will have the opportunity to experience Salad and Go's high-quality, chef-curated menu available to customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"With the help of our hardworking team, loyal Salad and Go community and like-minded partners, we want to democratize healthy food options and be intentional in ways we provide accessibility to fresh and affordable meals for ALL," said Morrison.

For more information about the brand, visit https://www.saladandgo.com .

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. The concept is an industry disruptor, making meals that are not only convenient and affordable, but good for the guest and the local community. The use of raw, fresh ingredients in chef-curated recipes offer nutrient rich meals that are delicious and satisfying. All menu items at Salad and Go are made to order with quality, fresh ingredients. Built on a model of speed and efficiency, Salad and Go is able to serve made-to-order meals quickly and at exceptionally low prices. Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona. The company currently operates nearly 60 locations across Arizona and Texas.

SOURCE Salad and Go