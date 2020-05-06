Saladworks Donates Over 1,145 Meals to Healthcare Workers since Launch of 'Fives for Lives' Fundraising Campaign with a Goal of 5,000 Meals

Fives for Lives gives guests the option to contribute $5 through their local Saladworks – or via www.fivesforlives.com --on behalf of healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic. Each $5 contribution is matched with a free meal provided to a local hospital from Saladworks. The more 'fives' someone contributes, the more meals donated, which consist of one of Saladworks' original Signature Salads, including the popular Cobb Salad, Farmhouse Salad, Sophie's Salad, Mediterranean Salad and Bently Salad among other favorites. When possible, Saladworks franchise owners, company operators and team members also collect signatures with well wishes from the guests who contribute "fives" to give every Signature salad donated a personal touch.

"The coronavirus has impacted us all in various ways – none more so than those in the healthcare community who are fighting this pandemic on the front lines every single day," said Kelly Roddy, Saladworks CEO. "Given that many of our franchisees and team members have family members who are nurses, we are especially grateful for their service to help keep our communities safe and healthy during this difficult, uncertain time. At Saladworks, our goal is to help nourish their minds, bodies and spirits as we celebrate all the nurses throughout this week and beyond."

Every Friday, participating Saladworks restaurants have been tracking the number of contributions made throughout the week, then preparing and delivering a commensurate number of Saladworks meals to a local healthcare partner serving its community. Some of the hospitals that have received generous donations include Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA, Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Chesapeake, VA among many others.

"There is nothing more rewarding than the feeling that comes with giving back to your community," said Ike Carabases, co-owner of Saladworks in Cherry Hill, NJ. "Each Friday when my staff and I drop off the donations at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, the energy in the room immediately flips from gloom to joy. Healthcare workers and first responders are sacrificing so much right now that every little act of kindness we can do for them makes a difference."

Along with the Fives for Lives campaign, Saladworks is doing its part to serve guests through the pandemic by offering free delivery on orders placed through its website as well as specific delivery specials via its partners at Door Dash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. In all cases, each Saladworks meal is freshly prepared and served in tamper-resistant packaging with curbside service available for the health and safety of its guests.

Saladworks, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients. In addition to its Signature recipes, Saladworks offers create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, grain bowls and more. For more information about the menu and current offers, visit www.saladworks.com. To make a contribution to Fives for Lives, visit www.fivesforlives.com.

