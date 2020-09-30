Saladworks Extends Million Meals Challenge in Support of No Kid Hungry

"With one in four kids at risk of facing hunger this year due to COVID-19, our mission to help No Kid Hungry provide up to one million meals is more important now than ever," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer for Saladworks. "It's been exciting and rewarding to see our franchise owners, team members and guests rally around this amazing cause – feeling good about raising money to feed the hungry children of our communities. We can't think of a better way to celebrate Saladworks' birthday than by announcing the extension of our Million Meals Challenge through October 30th, as every additional person that 'joins our team' can make an enormous impact."

There are four ways guests can team up with Saladworks to support No Kid Hungry:

Making a donation of $1 or $5 to No Kid Hungry after purchasing their meal, either in person at a Saladworks restaurant or via online ordering. $1 donors receive an "I Joined the Team" sticker and an opportunity to sign a "carrot" image symbolizing their personal commitment to the cause. Each individually signed guest "carrot" will be posted on a wall next to the restaurant's "carrot tracker" – signifying the progress made each week of the Million Meals Challenge . To sweeten the deal, every guest who donates $5 receives the above, plus a bounce back coupon for a free entree with purchase of any beverage on a future order through October 31 .

All of Saladworks' locations are participating in the Million Meals Challenge, with several far exceeding their fundraising goals. Since the launch of the partnership, its Cedar Crest location in Allentown, PA has already more than doubled its original goal at 222.7%. And its Greenbrier location in Chesapeake, VA is right behind at 220.5%.

According to John Reddecliff, the franchise owner of three Saladworks restaurants in Virginia said, "While Saladworks has always had a heart for helping others in our community, the No Kid Hungry Million Meals Challenge has really provided a positive impact on our guests and team members. In addition to competing with each other to raise the most donations possible, in one of our restaurants, the team members agreed to contribute their weekly tips to the cause. This demonstrates a tremendous level of engagement and commitment to achieve our goal in helping to eliminate childhood hunger in America."

For more information on Saladworks and its partnership with No Kid Hungry, visit https://www.nokidhungry.org/partners/homepage-partner/saladworks.

*Saladworks' goal is to raise $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, with a guaranteed a minimum donation of $25,000

**$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from bowls or wraps with greens, grains or both, along with an array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

