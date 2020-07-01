Saladworks Extends Super Summer Celebration Following Successful June

In addition to receiving a free entrée just by signing up, the multifaceted Saladworks Rewards program allows members to earn points on every visit – whether in restaurant or ordering online -- which can be redeemed for menu discounts on future visits. In addition, the program engages members with "insider" information about the menu, new ingredients and recipes, upcoming events and healthful tips. The program also allows members to participate in surveys and taste panels to help the brand live up to its promise in creating "WOW!" moments for its guests.

To cap off the month of June, Saladworks rewarded two lucky members with free salad for a year. Bruce Rosenblatt from Huntersville, NC won for the Most Visits during June with 40 and Scott S. from Lawrence Park, PA was rewarded for Most Salads Eaten with 81.

"When I visit other salad stores, they rarely have the items so many of us like," said Rosenblatt. "For me, it is the fruit, large variety of cheeses and proteins, plus when I'm in the mood, I love the bacon at Saladworks. The combinations are endless. I think the key is that we all like different foods and Saladworks is able to accommodate so many different appetites with their variety."

At the end of July, Saladworks will once again give away free salad for a year to two winners – the guest with the most visits and the guest with the most points earned through Saladworks Rewards during the month. Even those who don't win the grand prize are being rewarded for every dollar spent, including double bonus points on their purchase upon their second visit, 75 bonus points on their third visit and an extra 100 bonus points upon their fourth. Finally, a free salad will be rewarded to members following their fifth order during the campaign. These special offers reset after every five visits.

Other opportunities to redeem specials and rack up points include a BOGO 50% off deal on National Parents Day (July 26), 100 bonus points for referrals and a free salad for new users on International Day of Friendship (July 30), and 25 bonus points for ordering avocado on National Avocado Day (July 31).

"2020 has been a challenging year for just about everybody and summer is a natural time for people to celebrate. Extending the Saladworks Super Summer Celebration is just one of many things we can do to give back to our amazing, loyal guests who have stuck with us these past several months," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of Saladworks. "The response to our Saladworks Rewards campaign in June was overwhelming so we are happy to keep fueling our guests' originality with even better offerings to celebrate in July."

Along with its guests, Saladworks has been celebrating healthcare workers and first responders through its Fives for Lives campaign since March. The campaign gives guests the option to contribute $5 through their local Saladworks – or via www.fivesforlives.com – on behalf of those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Each $5 contribution is matched with a free meal provided to a local hospital from Saladworks. Fives for Lives has been extremely successful thus far, having provided over 2,000 meals to hospitals and first responders. To make a contribution to Fives for Lives, visit www.fivesforlives.com.

For more information about Saladworks' Super Summer Celebration or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks app.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from bowls or wraps with greens, grains or both, along with an array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

