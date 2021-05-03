Saladworks has 'Revolutionized' the Salad Experience!

May is known as National Salad Month ; however, Saladworks has renamed it, National Saladworks Month based upon its comprehensive and integrated plan to revolutionize the Salad experience in a variety of ways.

Revolutionizing its famous Create Your Own menu category by adding the option for guests to create a customized Salad, a Warm Grain Bowl -- or a mixture of both -- built upon a Base of greens, grains or both.

Revolutionizing its Chef-created Signatures menu category by adding the option for guests to order any one of them as a Salad, a Warm Grain Bowl -- or a mixture of both -- built upon a Base of greens, grains or both. in addition to adding six exciting new global and regional flavor profiles (e.g., Asian, Mediterranean, Greek, Southwestern Chipotle, Smoky BBQ, Farmers Market).

Revolutionizing its Wraps with the ability for guests to order a Create Your Own or any of its 12 Signatures recipes in the form of a portable, hand-held Wrap -- "The First Salad You Can Eat With Your Hands!"

Revolutionizing its Pick 2 and Saladworks Catering menu categories by enhancing an already high-perceived value proposition by providing guests with (many) more options from which to Flavor Their Originality.

In a bold move to capitalize on the popularity of global and regional flavor profiles, Saladworks is launching a summer-long Flavor Your World campaign that will feature its six adventurous new recipes – each of which can be ordered by a guest in whatever way they choose – as a Salad, a Warm Grain Bowl or a Wrap – for the same price. The new Signature menu items represent different flavors and cultures from around the world including: Asian Crispy Chicken Wrap (China); Grilled Chicken Mediterranean (Italy); Smoky BBQ Crispy Chicken (Kansas City); Southwest Chipotle Ranch (Mexico); Classic Greek (Greece); and Farmers Market (California).

In a pent-up world waiting for travel advisories to be lifted, people are continuing to find other ways to satisfy their need for adventure. Just in time for summer vacations, the new Saladworks Flavor Your World menu will be available for exploration through a unique "Flavor Passport" -- exclusively for Saladworks Rewards members only.

From May 3rd through June 12th, Saladworks Rewards members will have the opportunity to try each of the six new Signature menu items and receive a post check-in email with a custom 'passport stamp' representing each region to add to their "Flavor Passport." Guests will receive 20 Bonus Points for their first check-in after ordering a new Signature menu item. If the guest tries all six new Signature Flavor Your World menu items during this timeframe, they will receive a Free Entrée, valid for fourteen days.

"At Saladworks, we have always believed that everything we do should 'revolve' around anticipating and fulfilling the needs, wants and desires of our guests," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks. While other restaurant concepts are shrinking their menus, we're doubling down on the 4 ME Millennial/Gen Z mindset featuring the desire for Personalization, Customization, Self-Expression and Connection that, together, creates a "WOW!" moment for our guests. We live in a Food Network culture, so the idea behind our Flavor your World campaign and its 'Flavor Passport' promotion is to generate awareness, trial and repeat of our six new Signature menu flavors; giving our guests a fun and safe way to travel around the globe without ever leaving the neighborhood!"

In addition to its 'Flavor Passport' promotion, Saladworks will also provide exclusive offers for its Saladworks Rewards members in May:

Extra Bonus Points on Teacher Appreciation Day and Memorial Day Weekend

Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) promotion on Mother's Day

Free Kids Works meal (with adult entrée purchase) on Cinco De Mayo and every Wednesday in May

A $5.17 Wraps Special to wrap up tax season on Tax Day

And $2 Off any Pick 2 every Tuesday

Saladworks, which has been in business for 35 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients. In addition to its Signature recipes, Saladworks offers create-your-own options, including Salads, Warm Grain Bowls, Wraps and more.

For more information about its menu, current offers, "Flavor Passport" or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks Rewards app.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 130 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com .

