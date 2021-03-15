Salary.com To Present A Virtual Panel on March 25th "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Moving the Conversation Forward"

WALTHAM, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com, the compensation solution bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right, is presenting a virtual panel discussion addressing one of the most pressing issues facing HR professionals today: how to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives within their organizations. The panel discussion is scheduled for Thursday, March 25th at 2pm ET.

Lenna Turner, Senior Compensation Consultant, CCP at Salary.com, is bringing together notable professionals who are successfully tackling this issue head-on. Heather Bussing, an employment attorney and regular contributor to HRTech.com, will moderate the panel discussion featuring:

Lee Jourdan , Chief Diversity Officer at Chevron

Christina Shareef, PHR, CSCS, Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging at Reddit, Inc.

Kyle Stapleton, Senior Manager of Culture and Experience at WarnerMedia Studios

"This panel is for anyone working to improve DE&I within their organization, from developing a strategic approach, to examining their current practices and policies, to evaluating corporate culture initiatives," said Turner. "There's nothing more valuable than learning from leaders who are experts in their field. This will be a frank discussion addressing the struggles, strategies, and solutions involved in building a more inclusive workplace."

To register for this free, virtual event, click here.

Salary.com is the leading SaaS provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. Founded in 1999, the company serves over 25,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 30 million employees globally. For more than 20 years, Salary.com has empowered confident decisions by aligning compensation practices with recruiting, performance, and development initiatives through easy-to-access data and meaningful insights.

The market-leading CompAnalyst® SaaS platform accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable, and competitive compensation. Through its Salary Wizard and pioneering website, Salary.com delivers continually updated, reliable market pay data and career content to over 30 million visitors each year. For more information, please visit the company website at www.salary.com.

