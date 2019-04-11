Sale of shares by Dollarama insider

MONTREAL, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") announced today that The Rossy Foundation agreed to sell 2,557,000 common shares of Dollarama, representing less than 20% of its holdings in the Corporation, in a block trade to a financial institution. Once the trade is settled, The Rossy Foundation will hold 11,314,616 common shares, representing approximately 3.6% of the Corporation's total number of common shares issued and outstanding. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund existing commitments of The Rossy Foundation to charitable organizations. The sale is expected to close on April 15, 2019.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,225 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select consumable and general merchandise products are also available by the full case only through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

About The Rossy Foundation

The Rossy Foundation is a Montreal-based private foundation that was established in 2004. Its mission is to contribute to civil society and to improve the lives of Canadians with a focus on cancer care, mental health, civic engagement, education and the arts. It is committed to supporting the vibrancy of Montreal and also funds charitable organizations across Canada and internationally within its areas of focus.

