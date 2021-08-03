Sales Account Manager Sues Street Fleet For Alleged Sexual Harassment, Sex-Based Discrimination, Retaliation, And Breach Of Contract

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keaton Kilkenny, a prolific Sales Account Manager for Street Fleet for nearly six years, has sued the company in Ramsey County alleging sexual harassment, sex-based discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract. She is represented by Lead Counsel Larry Schaefer at Schaefer Halleen, LLC, a Minneapolis-based Firm recognized nationally for its expertise in this field.

Read the Complaint

According to Mr. Schaefer, Ms. Kilkenny's legal claims stem from her constructive discharge and the illegal and pervasive treatment she was subjected to for years before the working conditions became intolerable. Ms. Kilkenny alleges that Street Fleet leadership fostered a workplace culture favoring males while subjecting herself to dramatically worse treatment. Ms. Kilkenny frequently complained about such treatment, but Street Fleet took insufficient remedial action to put an end to the harassment. To make matters worse, Street Fleet reneged on a promise to provide Ms. Kilkenny three-months' paid leave despite her being advised by medical professionals that she was suffering significant emotional and physical trauma directly related to her employment with Street Fleet. This was in direct retaliation for Ms. Kilkenny notifying Street Fleet of her serious concerns.

The Complaint alleges that despite being subjected to physical, emotional, and psychological abuse, Ms. Kilkenny was a tremendously successful Sales Account Manager for Street Fleet throughout her tenure. She brought in many large accounts, including Amazon Prime, DHL Express, and DHL Ecommerce, even as Street Fleet unlawfully withheld commissions.

The Complaint also alleges that despite her excellent work, Ms. Kilkenny's complaints about Director of Operations Patrick Ferret and others were effectively ignored. Mr. Ferret had a history of harassment toward Ms. Kilkenny, culminating in a May 2021 incident where he cornered Ms. Kilkenny in his office, physically touched her knowing she did not consent, and engaged in other bizarre behavior before Ms. Kilkenny, visibly in tears, was able to break free.

"Ms. Kilkenny has suffered extreme emotional distress directly caused by the harassment she experienced at Street Fleet. This company has long known of the inappropriate conduct of Mr. Ferret, but it continued to allow him to harass Ms. Kilkenny. Ultimately, the harassment became too much to bear. We are confident that by coming forward, Ms. Kilkenny will give strength to other women who have similarly experienced their own 'Me Too' moment," states Larry Schaefer. "We are also confident that many of Ms. Kilkenny's customers and co-workers will step forward to serve as witnesses, as Mr. Ferret's unlawful treatment toward Ms. Kilkenny was obvious and apparent."

"We intend to hold Street Fleet fully accountable for the treatment of Ms. Kilkenny, which culminated in her constructive discharge. Street Fleet has a culture of inappropriate workplace conduct, and it must understand that sex-based harassment is illegal, intolerable, and a bad business practice," asserts Mr. Schaefer. "Entrepreneurial and ambitious women like Ms. Kilkenny deserve respect, and their complaints should be taken very seriously. When companies fail to do so, they must be held accountable."

