Sales and Marketing Software Leader, Polaris Software, Doubles-Down on Customer Interactions, Surpasses 1 Million Users

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Software, a leading provider of sales and marketing software, announced today that the company has surpassed 1 million users through its global base of over 25,000 customers.

Growth has been spurred by the demand from SMBs to market online and through strategic acquisitions. Polaris Software revenue grew by 23% in Q2 YOY and earlier this year, Polaris Software acquired contact management app, Contacts+ to fuel customer growth and bring new ways for users to ignite relationships.

Polaris Software plans to leverage the intuitive contact management and intelligent contact enrichment features of Contacts+ to enhance customer profiles in their other products, BenchmarkONE and Benchmark Email, in 2022. The feature enhancements will give users more tools for increasing valuable interactions with their customers - a pillar of Polaris Software's strategy.

"In January, we championed Customer Interactions as our pillar for 2021," says Polaris CEO, Jonathan Herrick. "We have a hyper-focus on helping our customers have more human interactions with their customers."

Following the Contacts+ acquisition, Polaris shifted their customer interactions focus in Q2 to invest heavily in email deliverability for Benchmark Email. The deliverability initiative increases the number of emails to get delivered to the inbox, decreases global bounces by 2.5 million per month, and increases the number of opens globally by 10.4 million email opens per month.

"We've launched substantial changes in Q2 & Q3 that will have a huge impact on connecting our customers to their customers," Herrick says. "The whole company is excited and passionate about delivering more features and enhancements that increase customer interactions in Q4 and beyond."

In addition to a focus on valuable customer interactions, Polaris Software has tapped into international growth. Polaris Software's international expansion is fueled by the Benchmark Email product, site content, knowledgebase, sales and support availability in nine languages.

"Benchmark Email is a direct way to communicate with potential clients quickly," says customer Mynor Garcia with Guatemalan event company, Royal Bureau. "Benchmark Email helps more than other tools I have tried, as it is much easier to understand. Other providers are designed in English, and their translations are not easy. Benchmark is easy to use."

Sprawling all-in-one marketing platforms, like Mailchimp, continue to consolidate sales and marketing products into single, complex tools, increasing customer costs and adding to complexity to manage. The simplicity of Polaris Software products has allowed the company to gain momentum internationally, specifically with a stronghold in East Asia including offices in China, Taiwan and Japan.

In Taiwan, SEO firm Inbound Asia uses Benchmark Email to send automated email campaigns each month, and segment contacts based on their activity. Segmentation has been key for meeting their sales goals with limited labor and budget.

AQUATICO is a young, vibrant watch brand from Hong Kong that uses Benchmark Email's marketing automation tools to track customers and find their potential needs. AQUATICO invests in a variety of digital channels, including social media, PPC, and SEO, but they find that email marketing is still the best tool for building relationships with their customers.

"Internationally, users are just starting to realize the full potential of sales and marketing automation. They aren't always ready for enterprise-level automation or full software suites. That's where our products, like Benchmark Email, are really gaining traction," Herrick says.

Domestically, Polaris Software products continue to attract small businesses, marketing agencies and sales executives who need products they can pick up and use quickly without long onboarding ramps. Email marketing platform, Benchmark Email, was recognized as Fastest Implementation by G2 for Fall 2021, while BenchmarkONE was recognized as a Small Business Leader by G2 in the CRM and Marketing Automation categories for Fall 2021.

About Polaris Software

Polaris Software ignites customer relationships for businesses worldwide. Our sales and marketing software solutions help small businesses, marketing agencies, venture capitalists, large senders, and more intelligently manage customer relationships, connect in the inbox and automate sales and marketing. Over 1 million users across 25,000 businesses use Polaris Software's email marketing, customer relationship management and contact management products to build better relationships and turn more prospects into customers. Learn more about our products, including Benchmark Email, BenchmarkONE and Contacts+, at https://www.benchmarkemail.com , https://www.benchmarkone.com , and https://www.contactsplus.com .

