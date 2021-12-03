Sales, Employee, and Contact Information for the Top 1,500 Industrial Companies in Germany 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 1,500 Industrial Companies in Germany - List of the Largest Industrial Companies" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the list of the top 1500 industrial companies in Germany the publisher offers a unique overview of the German industry - easily downloadable as Excel list.

In the list you find information on all sectors: from classic mechanical engineering to chemical companies. More than 1,000 companies listed are active in various fields whether as construction suppliers or automotive suppliers.

The list contains detailed turnover data for 2015-2018, based on the annual reports published in the financial statements. Through this industry list you can acquire new customers, win partners and conduct market analyses. The handy Excel format also makes it easy to transfer the list into your CRM system (if desired).



Unfortunately, finding reliable and up-to-date data for lead generation is often very difficult. This is exactly where the research portal comes into the picture and offers high-quality industry lists via an intuitive online shop.

You don't have to sign up for expensive subscriptions and can get started right away. The publisher's team specialises in making hard-to-understand industries easily accessible. Databases are provided in Excel format to make integration into existing CRM systems and working with the lists as simple as possible.



Part of the list of the top 1500 industrial companies in Germany is, among others, Robert Bosch GmbH from Stuttgart.

Bosch emerged from a Stuttgart backyard workshop for precision mechanics and electrical engineering founded in 1886. Today, with almost 400,000 associates, it is a globally operating conglomerate and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers. The company is over 90 percent owned by the Robert Bosch Foundation.

The automotive supply sector - automotive engineering - accounts for some 60 percent of Bosch sales. Other important areas include industrial technology (Rexroth), consumer goods (household appliances - BSH Hausgerate GmbH - and power tools), and energy technology - and building technology (with the Junkers, Buderus, Loos, and Bosch Security Systems brands).



Key Topics Covered:

Company

Legal form

Industry

Subdivision

Field of activity

Sales 2019 (in € million)

Sales 2018 (in € million)

Sales 2017 (in € million)

Sales 2016 (in € million)

Sales 2015 (in € million) Employees 2019

Employees 2018

Parent company

State

County

City

Postal Code

Address

Email

Phone

Management

URL

