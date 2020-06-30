Sales Force Automation Software Market Size Worth $13.82 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sales force automation software market size is expected to reach USD 13.82 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising adoption of cloud technologies for sales force automation (SFA) and demand for sales forecasting applications are the primary drivers for the market growth. There is an increasing demand for streamlining the sales process and efficient use of workforce to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, the increasing complexity in sales management, especially in retail and telecommunication business are driving the need for automation, boosting the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cloud deployment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it is accessible through multiple devices, offers real-time information, and customization options coupled with various pricing models

Lead management is predicted to be the largest application over the forecast period owing to the rising demand to automate end to end leads and convert them into qualified opportunities

SMEs is likely to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Optimization of lead management, economical pricing options offered by SFA vendors, and rising demand for personalized services by the users are the prime drivers for the growth

The retail industry is projected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027, owing to the growing demand for SFA solutions that help in streamlining the complex sales management processes

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for software from retail, banking, and telecom industries. Moreover, the increasing IT investments to digitize and automate the industrial functions in the market are likely to be witnessed in countries such as China , India , and other South Asian nations.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Sales Force Automation Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application (Lead Management, Sales Forecasting), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sales-force-automation-software-market

The integration of SFA software with upcoming technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data is set to enhance and improve the capabilities of the SFA software. As per the industry estimate, more than 40% of the sales tasks in the organization can now be automated. The advancements in the IT technology especially in Natural Language Processing (NLP), the automation is likely to rise to 50% in coming years. Moreover, key players such as Salesforce.com, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; and SAP SE are launching SFA solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Considering the high industry competitiveness and complexity across industries, organizations are expected to adopt cloud-based automation software as they offer better customization options. The shift towards automation solutions is aimed to streamline the sales process and to frame out the strategy to capitalize on the new growth opportunities. The occurrence of data thefts and privacy issues are hampering the adoption of SFA solutions. However, government rules and regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are expected to strengthen the regulatory framework.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sales force automation software market based on deployment, enterprise size, application, end use, and region:

Sales Force Automation Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

· Cloud

Cloud

· On-premise

Sales Force Automation Software Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Sales Force Automation Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Lead Management



Sales Forecasting



Order & Invoices Management



Opportunity Management



Others

Sales Force Automation Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Others

Sales Force Automation Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Sales Force Automation Software Market

Aptean, Inc.



Bpm'online



CRMNEXT



INFOR, INC.



Microsoft Corporation



Oracle Corporation



Salesforce.com, Inc.



SAP SE



SugarCRM



Zoho Corporation

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Business Intelligence Software Market – The global business intelligence software market size was valued at USD 24.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The global business intelligence software market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2025. Farm Management Software Market – The global farm management software market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2016. Increasing implementation of cloud computing for real-time farm data management is one of the key trends stimulating market growth.

The global farm management software market size was valued at in 2016. Increasing implementation of cloud computing for real-time farm data management is one of the key trends stimulating market growth. Automation Instrumentation Market – The global automation instrumentation market is expected to witness brisk growth owing to rapid industrialization over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.